Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, and More
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 153
A Russian distro teaches some of us a valuable lesson, plus the great email client debate, and your thoughts on documenting and discarding collections.
-
Destination Linux 254: Giving Thanks For Jill's Treasure Hunt
This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we are going on a TREASURE HUNT in Jill’s Computer Museum because the community’s most loved segment is back! Then we’re going to discuss iconic open-source software. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.
-
Festival Text To Speech: The Better Linux TTS - Invidious
It's very rare that I find myself using Text to speech on linux but when I do it's usually through espeak, sadly espeak doesn't come with the best tts package so how about we try something else, that something else being festival tts also known as festvox
-
How to install Telegram on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install Telegram on Elementary OS 6.0.
-
Simple Tips to Get Involved in KDE! - Kockatoo Tube
-
Kernel: Slowdown, CephFS, and FS-Cache / CacheFiles
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Ubuntu Desktop on Google Clown
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, 3-D Printing, Raspberry Pi Pico, PocketBeagle
Free Software: E-mail, MediaCMS, and Apache
