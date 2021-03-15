Android Leftovers

Raspberry Pi 4 PLC Industrial controller targets IIoT applications

I’ve just noticed Boot&Work Corp was now offering an “Industrial Shields” branded PLC industrial computer powered by Raspberry Pi 4 SBC. We previously covered the company in 2017 at a time when they provided Arduino-based PLC modules optionally controlled with 10.1-inch panel PCs based on ARM Linux SBCs such as Raspberry Pi or Banana Pi. The “Raspberry Pi PLC Industrial Controller” is offered with either optoisolated outputs or relay outputs, and optional GPRS connectivity. The Linux PLC is equipped with up to 36 digital inputs, 16 analog inputs, 8 analog outputs, and 6 interrupts, as well as communication interfaces such as CAN bus, up to 2x Ethernet ports, dual RS-485, WiFi, and Bluetooth.

Best Torrent Client For Linux Based Operating Systems

The term “torrent” refers to file sharing through a decentralized, peer-to-peer (P2P) sharing network. Torrents are an excellent source to download large files. P2P file-sharing protocols allow users to exchange files without uploading them to the server. They transform your PC into part of a host where files are shared as it’s downloaded, so while you’re downloading files from another host, you’re likewise helping other people as they download the part of the files that you have downloaded from another host. In this article, we are going to discuss or list out the best torrent client for Linux-based operating systems. So, if you are a Linux user and looking for the best torrent client then you are at the right place.