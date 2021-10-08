KDE Plasma 5.23.4 Update Brings Back the Touchpad Applet, Fixes More Bugs

KDE Plasma 5.23.4 is here three weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.23.3 update and it restores the Touchpad applet that was previously available in the Plasma 5.22 series. The applet is now available as a read-only status notifier that only shows when your laptop’s touchpad has been disabled. This point release also improves the Plasma Wayland session to allow users to run XWayland apps as a different user, improves the Media Frame applet to display images from folders that contain unusual characters like backticks in their names, and improves the notification about critical battery level to automatically disappear when you connect your laptop to its charger.

Who is the target user?

As a teenager, I played a lot of Vampire the Masquerade (VtM)–a tabletop role-playing game. One of the skills in which your character could become experienced was Computers, with ability measured from 0 to 5 dots... This little table has stayed with me over time. As simple and crude as it is, I think it provides a reasonable measurement scale that can be used to guide software development: you need to decide how many dots in Computers a user must have before they can use your software, which helps you organize the user interface and prioritize features. My sense is that currently most Linux-based software targets people with three dots in Computers or more, but is often usable for people with two dots. My wife is a solidly two-dot user who is happily using KDE Neon as her distro. Also: A Call For KDE To Fully Embrace Simplicity By Default, Appeal To More Novice Users

