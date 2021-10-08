Who is the target user?
As a teenager, I played a lot of Vampire the Masquerade (VtM)–a tabletop role-playing game. One of the skills in which your character could become experienced was Computers, with ability measured from 0 to 5 dots...
This little table has stayed with me over time. As simple and crude as it is, I think it provides a reasonable measurement scale that can be used to guide software development: you need to decide how many dots in Computers a user must have before they can use your software, which helps you organize the user interface and prioritize features.
My sense is that currently most Linux-based software targets people with three dots in Computers or more, but is often usable for people with two dots. My wife is a solidly two-dot user who is happily using KDE Neon as her distro.
Also: A Call For KDE To Fully Embrace Simplicity By Default, Appeal To More Novice Users
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 767 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
What is Apache Cassandra | Introduction To Cassandra
In this article, we are going to learn about NoSQL concepts in high level as it's family plays vital role in the BigData market. We will also discuss what is Cassandra which is the market leading NoSQL DB, Cassandra architecture, key components and and its use cases in detail. In this article, we have gone through the overview of NoSQL database concepts and basic architecture of Cassandra. We will walk through the installation of Cassandra in upcoming articles.
Responsively App Is A Browser For Fast Responsive Web Development (Free And Open Source)
The application had its first public release back in March 2020, and is already quite popular, but I've only recently stumbled upon it and thought I'd share it with you. Main Responsively App features... The application also includes a live CSS editor, touch mode, design mode that allows users to edit HTML directly without dev tools, network speed emulation options, zoom, disable SSL validation, and support for various protocols (file://, ftp://, etc.), and much, much more. Using Responsively App, you also get network proxy support, light and dark themes and shortcut keys.
Android Leftovers
Raspberry Pi 4 PLC Industrial controller targets IIoT applications
I’ve just noticed Boot&Work Corp was now offering an “Industrial Shields” branded PLC industrial computer powered by Raspberry Pi 4 SBC. We previously covered the company in 2017 at a time when they provided Arduino-based PLC modules optionally controlled with 10.1-inch panel PCs based on ARM Linux SBCs such as Raspberry Pi or Banana Pi. The “Raspberry Pi PLC Industrial Controller” is offered with either optoisolated outputs or relay outputs, and optional GPRS connectivity. The Linux PLC is equipped with up to 36 digital inputs, 16 analog inputs, 8 analog outputs, and 6 interrupts, as well as communication interfaces such as CAN bus, up to 2x Ethernet ports, dual RS-485, WiFi, and Bluetooth.
Recent comments
17 hours 19 min ago
17 hours 42 min ago
17 hours 43 min ago
21 hours 36 min ago
21 hours 42 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago