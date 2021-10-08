elementary OS 6 Intros a Simpler Alt Tab Experience
A recent update replaced the distro’s flashy (in both senses of the word) alt + tab experience with a simpler version. The new approach is more akin to the sort of switchers found in other Linux desktop environments and other desktop operating systems.
To better illustrate the change here’s a gif that shows what window switching looked like in elementary OS 6 previously...
