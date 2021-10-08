Today in Techrights
- A Concise Manifesto For Freedom-Respecting Internet
- Freenode.net Becomes a 'Reddit Clone' and Freenode IRC is Back to Old Configurations After Flushing Down Decades' Worth of User/Channel Data and Locking/Shutting Out Longtime Users
- Jack Dorsey's Decision is a Wake-up Call: Social Control Media is Just a Toxic Bubble
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Links 29/11/2021: NuTyX 21.10.5 and CrossOver 21.1.0
- This Apt Has Super Dumbass Powers. Linus Sebastian and Pop_OS!
- [Meme] Trying to Appease Provocateurs and Borderline Trolls
- Centralised Git Hosting Has a Business Model Which is Hostile Towards Developers' Interests (in Microsoft's Case, It's an Attack on Reciprocal Licensing and Persistent Manipulation)
- Links 29/11/2021: FWUPD's 'Best Known Configuration' and Glimpse at OpenZFS 3.0
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 398 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
45 min 25 sec ago
50 min 49 sec ago
51 min 39 sec ago
20 hours 47 min ago
21 hours 10 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago