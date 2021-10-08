Language Selection

Zink Is Ending 2021 In Fantastic Shape For OpenGL Over Vulkan

Tuesday 30th of November 2021
Graphics/Benchmarks

For those wondering about the state today for Zink with mainline Mesa, here are some fresh benchmarks. My last time testing Zink was in August and since then Blumenkrantz has worked on fixes for the various games reported to have issues and even more performance optimizations, making this round of testing now quite interesting.

Using Mesa 22.0-devel as of 26 November (using the Oibaf PPA for easy reproducibility), I ran benchmarks of various OpenGL Linux games using the native OpenGL driver (RadeonSI in this case) and then again when using Zink running atop the RADV Vulkan driver. This testing was done on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X system with AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. The focus is on seeing how Zink compares to using RadeonSI OpenGL across a variety of Linux games.

elementary OS 6 Intros a Simpler Alt Tab Experience

A recent update replaced the distro’s flashy (in both senses of the word) alt + tab experience with a simpler version. The new approach is more akin to the sort of switchers found in other Linux desktop environments and other desktop operating systems. To better illustrate the change here’s a gif that shows what window switching looked like in elementary OS 6 previously... Read more

4MLinux 38.0 Released with New Apps, Basic Support for 32-bit Apps, and a Games Pack

Coming four months after 4MLinux 37.0, the 4MLinux 38.0 release is here to introduce basic support for 32-bit apps, as well as a new downloadable extension called 4MLinux GamePack that includes a big collection of classic Linux games, which you can download from here. It also comes with several new pre-installed apps, including the Audacity audio editor, Musique audio player, GQmpeg music player, Minitube player for YouTube, wxCam webcam app, xmp CLI module player, as well as the GRUB2 bootloader. Read more

