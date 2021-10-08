Zink Is Ending 2021 In Fantastic Shape For OpenGL Over Vulkan
For those wondering about the state today for Zink with mainline Mesa, here are some fresh benchmarks. My last time testing Zink was in August and since then Blumenkrantz has worked on fixes for the various games reported to have issues and even more performance optimizations, making this round of testing now quite interesting.
Using Mesa 22.0-devel as of 26 November (using the Oibaf PPA for easy reproducibility), I ran benchmarks of various OpenGL Linux games using the native OpenGL driver (RadeonSI in this case) and then again when using Zink running atop the RADV Vulkan driver. This testing was done on an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X system with AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. The focus is on seeing how Zink compares to using RadeonSI OpenGL across a variety of Linux games.
