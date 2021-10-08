today's leftovers and howtos
Microsoft's GitHub back online after two-hour outage
Microsoft-owned open-source developer platform GitHub is back online after experiencing a more than two-hour-long outage, affecting thousands or potentially millions of developers that rely on its many services.
GitHub started experiencing issues at around 3.45 p.m. ET on Saturday, with Git operations, API requests, GitHub actions, packages, pages, and pull requests all affected, reports The Verge.
Musings on the OWASP Top 10
The recently released OWASP Top 10 - a summary of the primary attack vectors used by ne'er-do-wells has taken a somewhat different approach than in previous years. As the report states, "This instalment of the Top 10 is more data-driven than ever but not blindly data-driven. We selected eight of the ten categories from contributed data and two categories from the Top 10 community survey at a high level. We do this for a fundamental reason, looking at the contributed data is looking into the past. AppSec researchers take time to find new vulnerabilities and new ways to test for them. It takes time to integrate these tests into tools and processes. By the time we can reliably test a weakness at scale, years have likely passed. To balance that view, we use an community survey to ask application security and development experts on the front lines what they see as essential weaknesses that the data may not show yet."
Spatial AI And CV Hack Chat | Hackaday
A lot of what we take for granted these days existed only in the realm of science fiction not all that long ago. And perhaps nowhere is this more true than in the field of machine vision. The little bounding box that pops up around everyone’s face when you go to take a picture with your cell phone is a perfect example; it seems so trivial now, but just think about what’s involved in putting that little yellow box on the screen, and how it would not have been plausible just 20 years ago.
AOI System Through Workload Consolidation Brings 100X Data Transmission Enhancement - EE Times Asia
When importing product inspections, a Linux-based system with NVIDIA GPU runs inspection models for image analysis. Because the two operating systems are different, the company used two IPC systems to conduct product quality inspections for the entire AOI process.
Docker Official Images Now Available on Amazon Elastic Container Registry Public; Completes Integration with AWS Graviton Service
Docker extends confidence, security and performance of trusted content and architecture choice directly to AWS developers
Canonical Achieves AWS Graviton Ready Designation
Canonical, Publisher of Ubuntu, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Graviton Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Canonical + Ubuntu Server and Anbox Cloud Appliance has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Graviton Service.
How to install Extreme Tuxracer on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Extreme Tuxracer on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How To Install Google Cloud SDK on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Google Cloud SDK on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Google Cloud SDK (Software Development Kit) provides a set of tools that are used to manage resources hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Good Cloud SDK presents a number of important command-line tools such as gcloud, gsutil and bq that enable effective management of applications and other resources in the Google Cloud
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of a Google Cloud SDK on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
Shortcuts for adding multiple lines of text to files on Linux | Network World
There are a number of ways to add text to files on Linux systems without having to open an editor, such as the echo and printf commands. On the other hand, when you need to add A LOT of text, the technique you use can make the job tedious or a piece of cake.
This post describes some of the commands you can use and the problems and benefits you can expect.
