In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Google Cloud SDK on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Google Cloud SDK (Software Development Kit) provides a set of tools that are used to manage resources hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Good Cloud SDK presents a number of important command-line tools such as gcloud, gsutil and bq that enable effective management of applications and other resources in the Google Cloud

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of a Google Cloud SDK on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).