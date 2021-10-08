today's howtos
How To Install Hyperbola KDE on a Virtual Machine
This tutorial explains how to install Hyperbola computer operating system with KDE Plasma Desktop on a virtual machine. Let's start!
How To Install Java on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Java on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Java is a secure, stable, and well-known, general-purpose programming language and computing technology platform with many interconnected capabilities. If you want to use a Java-based tool or program in Java, you’ll need to have Java on your system.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Java on a Fedora 35.
How To Install Nginx with Let’s Encrypt SSL on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nginx with Let’s Encrypt SSL on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Let’s Encrypt is a non-profit Certificate Authority (CA) managed by the Internet Security Research Group. It provides free SSL certificates for your domains to secure data on the transport layer. The certificate is valid for 90 days, during which renewal can take place at any time. The offer is accompanied by an automated process designed to overcome manual creation, validation, signing, installation, and renewal of certificates for secure websites.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Nginx with Let’s Encrypt SSL on a Fedora 35.
How to Check Supported TLS and SSL Ciphers (version) on Linux
OpenSSL is a toolkit and a cryptography library that support the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol on Linux.
It provides cryptographic protocols to varies applications running on Linux such as ssh, Apache (httpd), Nginx, etc.
TLS is a cryptographic protocol used to secure network communications between the devices.
OpenSSL configuration file is located at /etc/pki/tls/openssl.cnf, referred to as the master configuration file, which is read by the OpenSSL library.
In this guide, we will show you how to check supported TLS and SSL ciphers (version) on opneSUSE system. The same procedure is applicable for other distribution as well.
How to Compile and Run your First Java Program
Java is one of the most powerful and popular programming languages. Even with several niche languages available now, Java has retained its leading position among developers.
If you have decided to learn Java, it's definitely a good choice to enter the world of programming, but the question is, how to create your first piece of code?
Let's go through six steps of creating a Java program. We’ve also prepared bonus advice on where you can learn and practice Java.
How to Enable SSH on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux - Linux Shout
Tutorial to learn the steps to install and enable SSH server in Debian 11 Bullseye Linux using command line terminal. SSH is a network protocol originally developed in 1995 by Finn Tatu Ylönen for encrypted access to other computers in an IP network.
SSH is the abbreviation for Secure Shell. With the help of this protocol, the user can securely establish connections with other devices, for example from a PC to a web server. SSH enables mutual authentication and encrypted data transmission so that sensitive data such as passwords or user names cannot be hacked or seen by unauthorized persons. Secure Shell offers a high level of security. It provides functions for logging in, transmitting and executing text-based commands, and for copying data. In addition to encryption, SSH offers reliable mutual authentication using certificates and public and private key procedures. A popular area of application for Secure Shell is the remote maintenance of servers.
How to Install Brew on Ubuntu and Other Linux
Homebrew, also known as Brew, is a command line package manager primarily created for macOS.
Homebrew grew quite popular among macOS users as more developers created command line tools that could be easily installed with Homebrew.
This popularity resulted in the creation of Linuxbrew, a Linux port for Homebrew. Since it is primarily Git and Ruby, and Linux and macOS are both Unix-like systems, Brew works good on both kind of operating systems.
Linuxbrew project eventually merged with Homebrew project and now you just have one Brew project called Homebrew.
Why am I calling it brew, instead of Homebrew? Because the command starts with brew. You’ll see it in detail in a later section.
How to Install Lazarus IDE in Ubuntu 20.04, 18.04, 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook
This is a step by step guide shows how to install the Lazarus IDE in Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.10 and their derivatives, e.g., Linux Mint, Elementary OS and more.
Lazarus is a free Delphi compatible cross-platform IDE for rapid application development using the Free Pascal compiler. User may install the project either from Ubuntu repository or by using the official DEB packages.
The most popular Javascript runtime is Node.js, which uses the V8 engine to perform useful tasks such as interacting with local storage. Node.js has boosted the popularity of Javascript, which was already well-known. Previously, Javascript was only used in web browsers to create interactive web applications; however, with Node.js, we can now use Javascript to create command-line applications, as well as web applications that are designed and even backed by Javascript.
In this article, we will not go into greater detail about Node.js and its functionality. In this article, we will learn how to install Node.js on Ubuntu Linux.
How to Install PuTTY on Debian 11 Bullseye - Linux Shout
Here we learn the steps to install PuTTy on Debian 11 Bullseye using the command terminal to establish an SSH connection using the graphical user interface.
Using PuTTY free Telnet and SSH client application on Windows, Linux, and macOS – the user can establish a connection with remote computers and systems in the network via SSH. Encrypted or unencrypted protocols can be used. Although this is a common application to use in Windows, yet still it somebody is interested the can be easily installed on Linux as well for remote system administration.
Apart from the SSH client, PuTTy comes with a few additional command-line tools such as Plink, PSFTP, and PSCP. With the help of Plink, PuTTY can be controlled via the shell. Shell scripts can also be used. The SCP client PSCP can also be used to transfer encrypted data – PSFTP, on the other hand, is an SFTP client and thus an encrypted FTP alternative.
How to list all running & stopped Docker containers - Linux Shout
Docker is the popular platform to run container virtual machines using the pre-built app images. The installation and its usage are pretty simple, yet, if you are new to it and want to know how to list all the created or stopped Docker containers to delete or manage them easily. Then here are the commands to follow.
How to modify the Proxmox repositories - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello friends. When we refresh the Proxmox repositories we get an error stating that our IP address is not authorized to access a repository. Well, this repository gives us access to enterprise packages and to use it you must have a valid license. In this post, I will show you how to modify the Proxmox repositories to avoid this annoying error. We will also add another free one and have more tools available.
So let’s get to work.
How to play Dead Cells on Linux
Dead Cells is a roguelike video game inspired by Metroid and Castlevania. It was developed and published by Motion Twin. Here’s how you can play Dead Cells on your Linux PC.
How to reset Ubuntu password - LinuxH2O
In this article, you will learn how to reset your Ubuntu password if you have forgotten it. The guide work on various Ubuntu versions such as Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04, 21.04, and the newer versions.
There are times when you forget the password for your Ubuntu system, maybe not you, it could be your family member, friend, or colleague. Not just password, people sometimes also forget the username of their system. In any of these cases, you have to show off your Linux skills and resolve the issue. So in this guide, you will basically learn all the steps to reset the Ubuntu password and also identify the username.
So let’s start.
