IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Summit, which is an IBM-built system installed at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in Tennessee, remains the fastest system in the United States.
Looking for a quick guide to migrating and modernizing your organization's Java-based applications? Modernizing Enterprise Java walks you through the journey. Download the free e-book today.
Java has been one of the most popular programming language choices for developers since its release 25 years ago. It is backed by an open source ecosystem of contributors and a growing number of companies who rely on Java for their core business workloads.
Deploying applications in lightweight container images has practical benefits because container images pack all of the dependencies required for your application to function properly. However, you could lose the benefits of containerization if the container images are too large, and thus take several minutes to boot up the application. In this article, I guide you through how to use Red Hat Universal Base Images (UBI) as the foundation to build lightweight and secure container images for your applications.
From its inception in 2001, the Product Security team has been focused on providing Red Hat’s customers value in the form of hardened and streamlined security updates and testing across the entire product line, including managed services and, most recently, our own open source software supply chain.
But more than that, they’ve also been essential members of the wider open source security community, helping ensure the openness and transparency of security vulnerability information, aiding in the fight against open source fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD), and being key contributors in the response to a wide array of high profile security incidents and vulnerabilities.
So, let’s take a look at how Product Security has evolved at Red Hat over the past 20 years, and at what the future might look like.
In this year’s Red Hat 2022 Global Tech Outlook report, skill-set or talent gaps emerged as the top barrier organizations believe will prevent them from achieving their digital transformation goals. This was also reflected in organizations’ non-IT funding priorities for the next 12 months.
Red Hat develops a Global Tech Outlook report every year, and from June through August 2021, we surveyed 1,341 information technology (IT) leaders and decision makers to learn about their digital transformation journeys, their IT and non-IT funding priorities for the coming year, and the types of infrastructure they’re using to run their applications.
In November 2021, the U.S. federal government published a Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Binding Operational Directive. This Department of Homeland Security (DHS) directive mandates federal agencies within the U.S. act to protect themselves from "...increasingly sophisticated malicious cyber campaigns that threaten the public sector, private sector, and ultimately the American people’s security and privacy."
The directive requires United States federal agencies to patch known, "publicly exploited'' vulnerabilities. The list of these vulnerabilities is cataloged and updated by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) (on their website) periodically.
In early 2019, I started my role as business transformation executive for the Federal Reserve System, responsible for leading the digital transformation of finance, human resources, and procurement.
As the central bank of the United States, the Federal Reserve is a federated organization made up of 22,000 employees across the 12 Reserve banks. Each bank is its own separate legal entity with its own board of directors, CEO, CFO, CIO, and senior HR and procurement officers.
Over the years, technology was consolidated while processes and capabilities remained disparate, and it became increasingly challenging to deliver even basic capabilities. With over 40 disjointed, mostly homegrown legacy applications and a high degree of customization supporting proprietary business processes, the system was costly and challenging to maintain. New employees were frustrated by the poor user experience and difficulty accessing data, and collaboration and innovation were hampered.
One of the things CIOs have learned during the past eighteen months is that when you have the business behind you, the momentum for transformation is turbocharged. Top CIOs are capitalizing on this lesson to further integrate technology strategy with business strategy. And the first place they’re starting is with the people.
How well are you doing on the people front of digital transformation? Here are four questions to ask yourself, based on my recent conversations with the CIOs of CarMax, Dow, and Johnson & Johnson.
Announcing Tux Paint version 0.9.27
The Tux Paint development team is proud to announce version 0.9.27 of Tux Paint, which adds many new features to the popular children's drawing program.
today's howtos
This tutorial explains how to install Hyperbola computer operating system with KDE Plasma Desktop on a virtual machine. Let's start!
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Java on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Java is a secure, stable, and well-known, general-purpose programming language and computing technology platform with many interconnected capabilities. If you want to use a Java-based tool or program in Java, you’ll need to have Java on your system.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Java on a Fedora 35.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nginx with Let’s Encrypt SSL on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, Let’s Encrypt is a non-profit Certificate Authority (CA) managed by the Internet Security Research Group. It provides free SSL certificates for your domains to secure data on the transport layer. The certificate is valid for 90 days, during which renewal can take place at any time. The offer is accompanied by an automated process designed to overcome manual creation, validation, signing, installation, and renewal of certificates for secure websites.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Nginx with Let’s Encrypt SSL on a Fedora 35.
OpenSSL is a toolkit and a cryptography library that support the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL)) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol on Linux.
It provides cryptographic protocols to varies applications running on Linux such as ssh, Apache (httpd), Nginx, etc.
TLS is a cryptographic protocol used to secure network communications between the devices.
OpenSSL configuration file is located at /etc/pki/tls/openssl.cnf, referred to as the master configuration file, which is read by the OpenSSL library.
In this guide, we will show you how to check supported TLS and SSL ciphers (version) on opneSUSE system. The same procedure is applicable for other distribution as well.
Java is one of the most powerful and popular programming languages. Even with several niche languages available now, Java has retained its leading position among developers.
If you have decided to learn Java, it's definitely a good choice to enter the world of programming, but the question is, how to create your first piece of code?
Let's go through six steps of creating a Java program. We’ve also prepared bonus advice on where you can learn and practice Java.
Tutorial to learn the steps to install and enable SSH server in Debian 11 Bullseye Linux using command line terminal. SSH is a network protocol originally developed in 1995 by Finn Tatu Ylönen for encrypted access to other computers in an IP network.
[...]
SSH is the abbreviation for Secure Shell. With the help of this protocol, the user can securely establish connections with other devices, for example from a PC to a web server. SSH enables mutual authentication and encrypted data transmission so that sensitive data such as passwords or user names cannot be hacked or seen by unauthorized persons. Secure Shell offers a high level of security. It provides functions for logging in, transmitting and executing text-based commands, and for copying data. In addition to encryption, SSH offers reliable mutual authentication using certificates and public and private key procedures. A popular area of application for Secure Shell is the remote maintenance of servers.
Homebrew, also known as Brew, is a command line package manager primarily created for macOS.
Homebrew grew quite popular among macOS users as more developers created command line tools that could be easily installed with Homebrew.
This popularity resulted in the creation of Linuxbrew, a Linux port for Homebrew. Since it is primarily Git and Ruby, and Linux and macOS are both Unix-like systems, Brew works good on both kind of operating systems.
Linuxbrew project eventually merged with Homebrew project and now you just have one Brew project called Homebrew.
Why am I calling it brew, instead of Homebrew? Because the command starts with brew. You’ll see it in detail in a later section.
This is a step by step guide shows how to install the Lazarus IDE in Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 21.10 and their derivatives, e.g., Linux Mint, Elementary OS and more.
Lazarus is a free Delphi compatible cross-platform IDE for rapid application development using the Free Pascal compiler. User may install the project either from Ubuntu repository or by using the official DEB packages.
The most popular Javascript runtime is Node.js, which uses the V8 engine to perform useful tasks such as interacting with local storage. Node.js has boosted the popularity of Javascript, which was already well-known. Previously, Javascript was only used in web browsers to create interactive web applications; however, with Node.js, we can now use Javascript to create command-line applications, as well as web applications that are designed and even backed by Javascript.
In this article, we will not go into greater detail about Node.js and its functionality. In this article, we will learn how to install Node.js on Ubuntu Linux.
Here we learn the steps to install PuTTy on Debian 11 Bullseye using the command terminal to establish an SSH connection using the graphical user interface.
Using PuTTY free Telnet and SSH client application on Windows, Linux, and macOS – the user can establish a connection with remote computers and systems in the network via SSH. Encrypted or unencrypted protocols can be used. Although this is a common application to use in Windows, yet still it somebody is interested the can be easily installed on Linux as well for remote system administration.
Apart from the SSH client, PuTTy comes with a few additional command-line tools such as Plink, PSFTP, and PSCP. With the help of Plink, PuTTY can be controlled via the shell. Shell scripts can also be used. The SCP client PSCP can also be used to transfer encrypted data – PSFTP, on the other hand, is an SFTP client and thus an encrypted FTP alternative.
Docker is the popular platform to run container virtual machines using the pre-built app images. The installation and its usage are pretty simple, yet, if you are new to it and want to know how to list all the created or stopped Docker containers to delete or manage them easily. Then here are the commands to follow.
Hello friends. When we refresh the Proxmox repositories we get an error stating that our IP address is not authorized to access a repository. Well, this repository gives us access to enterprise packages and to use it you must have a valid license. In this post, I will show you how to modify the Proxmox repositories to avoid this annoying error. We will also add another free one and have more tools available.
So let’s get to work.
Dead Cells is a roguelike video game inspired by Metroid and Castlevania. It was developed and published by Motion Twin. Here’s how you can play Dead Cells on your Linux PC.
In this article, you will learn how to reset your Ubuntu password if you have forgotten it. The guide work on various Ubuntu versions such as Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04, 21.04, and the newer versions.
There are times when you forget the password for your Ubuntu system, maybe not you, it could be your family member, friend, or colleague. Not just password, people sometimes also forget the username of their system. In any of these cases, you have to show off your Linux skills and resolve the issue. So in this guide, you will basically learn all the steps to reset the Ubuntu password and also identify the username.
So let’s start.
today's leftovers and howtos
Microsoft-owned open-source developer platform GitHub is back online after experiencing a more than two-hour-long outage, affecting thousands or potentially millions of developers that rely on its many services.
GitHub started experiencing issues at around 3.45 p.m. ET on Saturday, with Git operations, API requests, GitHub actions, packages, pages, and pull requests all affected, reports The Verge.
The recently released OWASP Top 10 - a summary of the primary attack vectors used by ne'er-do-wells has taken a somewhat different approach than in previous years. As the report states, "This instalment of the Top 10 is more data-driven than ever but not blindly data-driven. We selected eight of the ten categories from contributed data and two categories from the Top 10 community survey at a high level. We do this for a fundamental reason, looking at the contributed data is looking into the past. AppSec researchers take time to find new vulnerabilities and new ways to test for them. It takes time to integrate these tests into tools and processes. By the time we can reliably test a weakness at scale, years have likely passed. To balance that view, we use an community survey to ask application security and development experts on the front lines what they see as essential weaknesses that the data may not show yet."
A lot of what we take for granted these days existed only in the realm of science fiction not all that long ago. And perhaps nowhere is this more true than in the field of machine vision. The little bounding box that pops up around everyone’s face when you go to take a picture with your cell phone is a perfect example; it seems so trivial now, but just think about what’s involved in putting that little yellow box on the screen, and how it would not have been plausible just 20 years ago.
When importing product inspections, a Linux-based system with NVIDIA GPU runs inspection models for image analysis. Because the two operating systems are different, the company used two IPC systems to conduct product quality inspections for the entire AOI process.
Docker extends confidence, security and performance of trusted content and architecture choice directly to AWS developers
Canonical, Publisher of Ubuntu, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Graviton Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that Canonical + Ubuntu Server and Anbox Cloud Appliance has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Graviton Service.
Today we are looking at how to install Extreme Tuxracer on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Google Cloud SDK on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Google Cloud SDK (Software Development Kit) provides a set of tools that are used to manage resources hosted on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Good Cloud SDK presents a number of important command-line tools such as gcloud, gsutil and bq that enable effective management of applications and other resources in the Google Cloud
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of a Google Cloud SDK on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
There are a number of ways to add text to files on Linux systems without having to open an editor, such as the echo and printf commands. On the other hand, when you need to add A LOT of text, the technique you use can make the job tedious or a piece of cake.
This post describes some of the commands you can use and the problems and benefits you can expect.
