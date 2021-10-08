today's howtos
Collaborate on a file using Linux diff and patch
I edit a lot of text files. Sometimes it's code. Other times it's the written word for role-playing games (RPGs), programming books, or general correspondence. Sometimes it's nice to make a change, but for my collaborator to compare my change with what they originally had written. Many people default to office suites, like LibreOffice, using comments or change tracking features. Sometimes a simpler tool makes more sense, though, and for that, you can look at programming history for tools like diff and patch, which provide standardized formatting for tracking and applying changes to shared files.
Best ways to destroy Microsoft Windows - blackMORE Ops
OK, like seriously don’t do it unless you’re doing it in a practice Virtual machine or have permission to do so.. I take no responsibility for these collection of best ways to destroy Microsoft Windows!
Quickemu- Run Windows 11 on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux in few clicks
o you want to install Windows 10 or 11 on your Ubuntu 20.04 or 22.04 LTS Linux using QEMU-KVM virtual machine? Then here is a tutorial to do that using the command terminal and Quickemu + Quickgui.
Although we all have a simple solution that is a virtual box to run Windows 11 virtual machine, what about KVM? Some will say it is not easy to operate because of the command line but no there are few open-source GUI programs to give KVM an easy interface. However, another thing is downloading ISO images of various operating systems including Windows 10 or 11 to use with Virtualbox can be a headache. Hence, to solve all of this, there is a project called QuickEMU with a GUI interface known as QuickGUI. QickEMU uses QEMU_KVM on Linux operating system to run a virtual machine and can easily download all popular operating system Images to install including macOS. Whereas it can be operated via CLI but for ease of usage users can install QuickGUI to download, create, and manage operating systems virtual machines.
Steinar H. Gunderson: Commitcoin
How do you get a git commit with an interesting commit ID (or “SHA”)? Of course, interesting is in the eye of the beholder, but let's define it as having many repeated hex nibbles, e.g. “000” in the commit would be somewhat interesting and “8888888888888888888888888” would be very interesting. This is pretty similar to the dreaded cryptocoin mining; we have no simple way of forcing a given SHA-1 hash unless someone manages a complete second-preimage break, so we must brute-force. (And hopefully without boiling the planet in the process; we'd have to settle for a bit shorter runs than in the example above.)
Git commit IDs are SHA-1 checksums of what they contain; the tree object (“what does the commit contain”), the parents, the commit message and some dates. Of those, let's use the author date as the nonce (I chose to keep the committer date truthful, so as to not be accused of forging history too much). We can set up a shell script to commit with --amend, sweeping GIT_AUTHOR_DATE over the course of a day or so and having EDITOR=true in order not to have to close the editor all the time.
How to Install Kuma on Ubuntu 20.04 | LinuxHostSupport
Kuma is an open source monitoring tool like “Uptime Robot” written in Nodejs. In this article, we’ll learn how to install it on Ubuntu 20.04 so we can self-host our Uptime Bot. We’ll also set up a reverse proxy on Apache with a Let’s Encrypt SSL to secure our website.
Kuma is easy to use and upgrade, and is powerful for traffic control, observability, service discovery, etc.
How to Install SuiteCRM with Apache and free Let's Encrypt SSL on Debian 11
SuiteCTM is an open-source Customer Relationship Management solution written in PHP. It is a fully-featured and highly-extensible CRM application that runs on any operating system. It became popular when SugarCRM decided to stop the development of its community edition. It is used for creating business strategies, actions, and decisions. It is an alternate CRM solution for other commercial CRM such as SugarCRM, Salesforce, and Microsoft.
In this post, we will show you how to install SuiteCRM with Apache and Let's Encrypt SSL on Debian 11.
How to Install Rudder System Configuration and Auditing Tool on Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
Rudder is an open-source and user-friendly web-based system configuration and audit tool. It helps you to manage your IT infrastructure by automating system configurations while ensuring visibility and control of your infrastructure. Two main components of Rudder are: Root server and node. Root server defines the configurations for the systems it manages. The systems managed by Rudder are known as nodes. Rudder manages the nodes using the Rudder agent which is installed on these systems.
In today’s post, we will install the Rudder root server and agent on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. We will use two Ubuntu machines: one as the Rudder root server and the other one as the Rudder node.
Note: You must be a root user or have sudo privileges on both machines in order to install the Rudder server and agent.
How to check if packages in RHEL-based Linux distributions have been patched for specific CVEs - TechRepublic
CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) are constantly being discovered and patched. When discovered, it means a new security flaw exists in either an operating system or a piece of software and should be patched as soon as possible. Fixing the vulnerabilities, of course, is up to the developers. Patching those vulnerabilities, however, is up to the admin (or user). Thing is, you might not know if you're using a piece of software that includes one or more CVEs.
How do you uncover this information? Do you have to spend hours researching? Not really. In fact, all you need to know is the CVE you're looking for and the piece of software it affects. With those two bits of information in hand, you can quickly discover if what's installed on your Red Hat Enterprise Linux-based distribution contains that vulnerability.
I'm going to show you how to do just that.
How to Install and Configure Nginx on Ubuntu
Web applications have gained wide popularity over the past few years as a means of providing services to different clients. With a web application, you can reach out to a wider audience regardless of the device or operating system they are using.
Being able to install and configure a web server is a valuable skill to have both as a web developer and software engineer. A web server is a program responsible for delivering your web content to clients over the internet or a network.
Let's take a look at how to install and configure the Nginx web server on Ubuntu.
How to install Sublime Merge on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Sublime Merge on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Install OpenEMR on Ubuntu 20.04 With LAMP Stack
OpenEMR is a popular open-source software for the healthcare industry. It offers electronic health records and medical practice management solutions. OpenEMR provides a fully integrated Workflow Management inside healthcare facilities. Any healthcare facility would be able to capture and control patient data using the following features in OpenEMR.
Add current user to all groups on the system except “nobody/nogroup”
Videos/Shows: Deepin, Free Software, GTK, KDE, and More
Ubuntu: Internet of Things (IoT), CyberDog, ZeroDown, and OVS (Open vSwitch)
Compact edge AI boxes offer choice of Jetson Nano, TX2 NX, and Xavier NX
All three systems ship with the Ubuntu 18.04 with Nvidia JetPack 4.5.1. They also support Advantech’s Edge AI Suite and FaceView applications, which are available on its earlier AIR systems.
