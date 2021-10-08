Kernel: IO_uring, AMD, Intel, and Analog Devices
IO_uring Network Zero-Copy Send Is Boasting Mighty Speed-Ups - Phoronix
Early patches providing for IO_uring zero-copy send support for the Linux kernel's networking subsystem is looking extremely promising for greater throughput.
Developer Pavel Begunkov posted the set of twelve patches today working on this zero-copy send support for IO_uring with the networking subsystem. These initial patches are marked as a "request for comments" as some items are still being sorted out with the code.
AMD-Pstate Driver Updated A 5th Time For Improving Ryzen Power Efficiency On Linux - Phoronix
Sent out today was the fifth revision to AMD's new "amd-pstate" kernel driver focused on providing enhanced CPU frequency controls for Linux systems.
AMD's P-State driver remains under active development for improving the Linux power efficiency for Ryzen (and EPYC) processors. AMD P-State makes use of ACPI CPPC for more informed and finer-grained frequency controls on modern (Zen 2 and newer) processors compared to what is afforded by the existing ACPI CPUFreq frequency scaling driver currently used by AMD Linux systems.
Intel Posts Linux Patches Bringing Up Alder Lake N Graphics - Phoronix
With the graphics driver support for Alder Lake S-series in good shape with Linux 5.16 and the Alder Lake P-series support also coming together for upcoming ADL-based laptops, next up is the Alder Lake N enablement happening for Linux.
Alder Lake N for low-end, low-power hardware is now coming together. Though over the existing ADL-S and ADL-P Linux support, it's basically adding in new PCI IDs for ADL-N.
Analog Devices Expands Linux Distribution with Over 1000 Device Drivers to Support the Development of High-Performance Solutions | Business Wire
As the Linux open-source operating system marks its 30th anniversary, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announces the expansion of its Linux distribution by recognizing over 1000 ADI peripherals supported by in kernel Linux device drivers. Designed to enable the rapid development of embedded solutions, these open-source device drivers streamline the software development process for ADI’s customers, providing access to tested, high-quality software to create innovative solutions across a range of industries, including telecom, industrial, military, aerospace, medical, automotive, security, Internet of Things (IoT), consumer, and more. This portfolio includes products from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., now part of Analog Devices.
Okular PDF digital signature improvements coming "soon" thanks to NLnet
Starting on January I will be working on a project named "Improve Okular digital signature support" that has received a grant from the NLnet foundation as part of the NGI Assure fund. This will allow me to work part time on Okular (in case it's not clear I work on Okular on a "when I have time-hobby" basis right now), the planned improvements are: 1. Support for signing unsigned signatures. I know it sounds confusing, think about it like something like the old "sign here" boxes on printed paper forms.
FPGA SoC modules gain networking carrier and new PolarFire SoC model
Enclustra’s “Mercury+ PE3” carrier for its FPGA/SoC Mercury/Mercury+ modules can act as an SBC or plug into a PC via PCIe x8. It offers QSFP+, 4x SFP+, FireFly, and 2x GbE. We also examine a new “Mercury+ MP1” module based on the RISC-V based PolarFire SoC. In May, Switzerland based Enclustra announced a Mercury+ ST1 baseboard for its FPGA/SoC powered Mercury and Mercury+ compute modules. These include a Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC based Mercury+ XU6 module that was announced at the same time. Now the company has unveiled a more feature-rich Mercury+ PE3 board for the Mercury/Mercury+ product line. Farther below, we report on a similarly “in development” Mercury+ MP1 module based on Microchip’s based PolarFire SoC, which includes RISC-V based CPU cores and Microchip’s PolarFire FPGA.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
WordPress 5.9 Beta 1
WordPress 5.9 Beta 1 is now available for testing! This version of the WordPress software is under development. You don’t want to run this version on a production site. Instead, it is recommended that you run this on a test site. This will allow you to test out the new version. Also: People of WordPress: Devin Maeztri
