Daniel Aleksandersen: Closing the open redirect in the Libravatar ecosystem
Libravatar is a decentralized open-source alternative to Gravatar – the avatar image service. Last week, I noticed an URL Redirection to Untrusted Site (‘Open Redirect’) vulnerability (CWE-601) in the Libravatar application programming interface (API) specification.
[...]
An attacker can use the redirect to leech off the reputation of a Libravatar server’s domain. An open redirect can be used to obscure a link’s true destination, or help a spam or phishing message to sneak past filters.
An open redirect is a common vulnerability, but the security community tries to shut them down whenever they’re discovered. What’s making this one noteworthy is that you can auto-discover Libravatar servers using DNS service discovery (DNS-SD) by querying domains for the DNS SRV records.
I DNS-SD queried the web’s top 5,1 million domains (Tranco list #44KX) to see how many Libravatar instances and open redirects I could find. In total, I discovered 18 instances (unique IP addresses) on 23 distinct domain names. 11 instances were vulnerable (13 domain names).
Notably, the servers operated by academic institutions were not vulnerable. These institutions are likely running custom software solutions on top of their staff and student databases to generate the avatars.
-
Hacks Decoded: Seyi Akiwowo, Founder of Glitch
I’m not, I don’t think I want to “keep going” anymore. I grew my organization by 50% in terms of income and more in terms of staff and diversified our income streams before we hit the two-year mark — during a pandemic! I’m ready to rest, I’m ready to sleep more, I’m ready to do work that is still great with minimum viable effort. That’s the sweet spot I’m looking for.
-
A Super Speedy Lightweight Lossless Compression Algorithm | Hackaday
[Dominic Szablewski] was tinkering around with compressing RGB images, when he stumbled upon idea of how to make a simple lossless compression algorithm, resulting in the Quite OK Image Format, which seems to offer comparable file sizes to the PNG format but is so simple it runs up to 50 times faster for compression and up to four times faster for decompression. Implementation can be achieved with a miniscule 300 lines of C. Need a bit more detail on the real-world performance? Well [Dominic] has that covered too, with a complete set of benchmarks for your perusal.
-
HLK-W801 board features Alibaba Xuantie XT804 based MCU with WiFi 4, Bluetooth LE 4.2 - CNX Software
But the company has a nearly identical WinnerMicro W801 microcontroller that bumps the internal flash to 2MB, and more importantly adds a 2.4 GHz radio with WiFi 4 and Bluetooth LE 4.2 connectivity, and HiLink also released the HLK-W801 board that’s nearly identical to HLK-W806, except for some extra LEDs, a USB-C port instead of a Micro USB port, and a longer form factor to make space for the PCB antenna.
-
Running the MIXAL Insertion Sort | Adam Young’s Web Log
With the information gained in last posts investigations, I now know how to turn the smaple code of the insertion sort out of TAOCP into runnable code.
The key insight I had was that the Accumulator was operating on the whole value it would fetch or store, and the I# registers were just used for counters. Thus, the buffer needed to be of word length elements. For MIX that means 5 characters long.
-
Russell Coker: Your Device Has Been Improved
By “stability improved” they mean “fixed some bugs that made it unstable” and no technical person would imagine that after a certain number of such updates the number of bugs will ever reach zero and the tablet will be perfectly reliable. In fact if you should consider yourself lucky if they fix more bugs than they add. It’s not THAT uncommon for phones and tablets to be bricked (rendered unusable by software) by an update. In the past I got a Huawei Mate9 as a warranty replacement for a Nexus 6P because an update caused so many Nexus 6P phones to fail that they couldn’t be replaced with an identical phone [1].
By “security improved” they usually mean “fixed some security flaws that were recently discovered to make it almost as secure as it was designed to be”. Note that I deliberately say “almost as secure” because it’s sometimes impossible to fix a security flaw without making significant changes to interfaces which requires more work than desired for an old product and also gives a higher probability of things going wrong. So it’s sometimes better to aim for almost as secure or alternatively just as secure but with some features disabled.
-
All change at JetBrains: Remote development, new IDE preview • The Register
JetBrains has introduced remote development for its range of IDEs as well as previewing a new IDE called Fleet, which will form the basis for fresh tools covering all major programming languages.
JetBrains has a core IDE used for the IntelliJ IDEA Java tool as well other IDEs such as Android Studio, the official programming environment for Google Android, PyCharm for Python, Rider for C#, and so on. The IDEs run on the Java virtual machine (JVM) and are coded using Java and Kotlin, the latter being primarily a JVM language but with options for compiling to JavaScript or native code.
-
PHP Foundation Looks to Fund Open Source Language Development
The PHP Foundation is gearing up as a new organization to help fund and support the continued development of the open source PHP programming language.
-
1.57.0 pre-release testing
The 1.57.0 pre-release is ready for testing. The release is scheduled for this Thursday, December 2nd. Release notes can be found here.
-
Combinations from 2 lists: speed trials
This post was inspired by a recently published scientific paper describing how Python was used to build a list of a million scientific names. Each name was composed of parts taken from a list, and combinations of those parts were generated.
The result was something like a Cartesian product, about which I've blogged before. This time I was interested in performance: how does the time required to get a result vary with the number of combinations to be built?
-
MONKEY-SEE-NO-CROSSPRODUCT | Playing Perl 6␛b6xA Raku
The challenge of the week is screaming: “Nest all the loops!”. I don’t like being yelled at, so I refuse to use any nested for/while/loop. The rules don’t require to put the two sub-challenges into separate files, so I won’t.
-
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Raku - LinuxLinks
Raku is a member of the Perl family of programming languages. Formerly known as Perl 6, it was renamed in October 2019. Raku introduces elements of many modern and historical languages. Compatibility with Perl was not a goal, though a compatibility mode is part of the specification.
-
It’s that time of the year… again – Raku Advent Calendar
And we’re still around and kicking new advent posts with the best, the nicest and the merely possible in the Raku realm.
Also the 13th year in a row for this calendar, and also 6th year since what was then called Perl 6 was released. Raku is now faster, it’s already in production in a number of places, and it’s got a healthy ecosystem with lots of useful modules. Who would wish for more? Well, we wish for a dozen and a again (possibly) baker’s dozen of articles for everyone to enjoy.
-
Okular PDF digital signature improvements coming "soon" thanks to NLnet
Starting on January I will be working on a project named "Improve Okular digital signature support" that has received a grant from the NLnet foundation as part of the NGI Assure fund. This will allow me to work part time on Okular (in case it's not clear I work on Okular on a "when I have time-hobby" basis right now), the planned improvements are: 1. Support for signing unsigned signatures. I know it sounds confusing, think about it like something like the old "sign here" boxes on printed paper forms.
FPGA SoC modules gain networking carrier and new PolarFire SoC model
Enclustra’s “Mercury+ PE3” carrier for its FPGA/SoC Mercury/Mercury+ modules can act as an SBC or plug into a PC via PCIe x8. It offers QSFP+, 4x SFP+, FireFly, and 2x GbE. We also examine a new “Mercury+ MP1” module based on the RISC-V based PolarFire SoC. In May, Switzerland based Enclustra announced a Mercury+ ST1 baseboard for its FPGA/SoC powered Mercury and Mercury+ compute modules. These include a Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC based Mercury+ XU6 module that was announced at the same time. Now the company has unveiled a more feature-rich Mercury+ PE3 board for the Mercury/Mercury+ product line. Farther below, we report on a similarly “in development” Mercury+ MP1 module based on Microchip’s based PolarFire SoC, which includes RISC-V based CPU cores and Microchip’s PolarFire FPGA.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
WordPress 5.9 Beta 1
WordPress 5.9 Beta 1 is now available for testing! This version of the WordPress software is under development. You don’t want to run this version on a production site. Instead, it is recommended that you run this on a test site. This will allow you to test out the new version. Also: People of WordPress: Devin Maeztri
