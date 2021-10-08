Free Software: PSQL, Mozilla, and Much More
-
PostgreSQL: PGConf NYC 2021 starts Thursday!
That means registration is closing since the conference will be starting!
The first community PostgreSQL conference in North America in many months is in New York City this Thursday and Friday! PGConf NYC is a non-profit, community-run and PostgreSQL community recognized conference being run by the United States PostgreSQL Association (PgUS).
Don't wait any longer to register for this great event happening right in downtown New York City!
PGConf NYC delivers two days packed with presentations about PostgreSQL and related technologies, as well as the usual hallway and social track. PGConf NYC is being held December 2nd and 3rd, 2021 in New York City.
-
Publication of the "Transition guide to PostgreSQL"
We’re pleased to announce an English version of the “Transition guide to PostgreSQL”. This aims to answer questions from project owners and management about implementing PostgreSQL in place of a commercial solution.
-
Mozilla Performance Blog: Updates to Warm Page Load Tests
We have recently begun the process of updating our warm page load tests to be more representative of real user behavior.
Cold page load is defined as the first page load, just after the initial startup of the browser. Warm page load is any load of a page after the first page load, and the cache has been populated with some data for the page, i.e. the cache is “warmed up”.
-
Best 3 Open-source, privacy-aware, ads-free Diabetes Managers for Android
Diabetes is a long-lasting (chronic) health condition, that occurs when blood sugar is too high. It is a life-altering disease, as it changes eating habits and exercises routine.
Diabetes management apps are many, and they come as web-based services, standalone mobile apps, and desktop apps. However, most of them are not free, open-source, or respect patient privacy much. Therefore, we write this article.
Diabetes management and assistant apps are classified under a PHR “Personal Health Records” apps, where the patient logs and keeps all of his private records for future analysis and use.
-
Penpot: an open-source Prototyping and design platform for teams
Penpot is a free, open-source web-based design and prototyping application for teams. It works with open web standards as it uses SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) format.
Penpot can be installed on a remote server or the local machine with help of Docker and Docker Compose.
With Penpot, you can quickly design a web or mobile prototype in no time.
-
FreeScout is an open-source helpdesk for teams
FreeScout is a free, open-source web-based support and ticketing system. It is written in PHP using the Laravel framework.
FreeScout features a responsive user interface that works on small mobile screens and tablets.
It is an ideal solution for team, technical support, and customer support for small and medium-sized companies as well as enterprise.
FreeScout is battle tested with hundreds of satisfied companies, it is also supported with a large community of advanced users and professionals.
[...]
FreeScout is released under GNU Affero General Public License v3.0.
The GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 permits commercial use, system modification, distribution, patent use, and private use. However, it comes with a limitation for liability and warranty, and several conditions.
-
UMLet: Open-source multi-platform UML tool
UMLet is a free, open-source UML modeling tool for developers that allows them to draw UML diagrams quickly and export them to many formats.
The program is released as an open-source under GPL-3.0 License.
-
JetUML: Open-source UML diagramming tool for Windows, Linux, and macOS
JetUML is a free, lightweight desktop app for building and editing UML diagrams.
JetUML is built with Java which comes also in a small .jar package.
-
The OpenNMS Group Releases OpenNMS Minion Appliance – the Next Evolution of Distributed Monitoring
-
Monica is your own persona CRM/ Assistant solution
Monica is a free, open-source self-hosted personal CRM solution to help you keep tracking all of your social events, activities, work information and strengthen your interaction with your family members.
[...]
Monica is released under Affero General Public License (AGPL) v3.0.
-
Watch Blender Plugin Make Animated PCB Traces (and More) | Hackaday
The idea is that one begins with an image texture with a structure showing a bunch of paths (like a maze, or traces on a PCB), and that gets used as an input. The plugin then uses a path finding algorithm to determine how these paths could grow from an origin point, and stores the relevant data in the color channels of an output image. That output is further used within Blender as the parameters with which to generate the actual animation, resulting in the neat self-creating PCB seen above. That PCB isn’t just for show, by the way. It’s the PCB for [Staacks]’s smart doorbell project.
Blender is an amazingly comprehensive tool for modeling and animation, and while we’ve covered using it to create high-quality KiCad renders, this kind of animation is really something else.
-
Weekly-ish recap — 30 November 2021
This is more of a monthly recap, for my sins! Highlights: new releases of BlenderBIM and IfcOpenShell, Natron, LibrePCB, Shotcut, VCV Rack, Blender 3.0 is coming later this week, Krita and darktable are prepping up for a major update.
[...]
The most recent release of Shotcut arrived with support for markers (at long, long last). Dan has been expanding this feature ever since. There’s now a Markers dock where you can add, edit/rename, and remove markers. UX for marker color selection has been improved too, and you can now seek to previous and next markers. Also, you can now export markers as chapters. You can expect all that (and more) in the next release.
-
Okular PDF digital signature improvements coming "soon" thanks to NLnet
Starting on January I will be working on a project named "Improve Okular digital signature support" that has received a grant from the NLnet foundation as part of the NGI Assure fund. This will allow me to work part time on Okular (in case it's not clear I work on Okular on a "when I have time-hobby" basis right now), the planned improvements are: 1. Support for signing unsigned signatures. I know it sounds confusing, think about it like something like the old "sign here" boxes on printed paper forms.
FPGA SoC modules gain networking carrier and new PolarFire SoC model
Enclustra’s “Mercury+ PE3” carrier for its FPGA/SoC Mercury/Mercury+ modules can act as an SBC or plug into a PC via PCIe x8. It offers QSFP+, 4x SFP+, FireFly, and 2x GbE. We also examine a new “Mercury+ MP1” module based on the RISC-V based PolarFire SoC. In May, Switzerland based Enclustra announced a Mercury+ ST1 baseboard for its FPGA/SoC powered Mercury and Mercury+ compute modules. These include a Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC based Mercury+ XU6 module that was announced at the same time. Now the company has unveiled a more feature-rich Mercury+ PE3 board for the Mercury/Mercury+ product line. Farther below, we report on a similarly “in development” Mercury+ MP1 module based on Microchip’s based PolarFire SoC, which includes RISC-V based CPU cores and Microchip’s PolarFire FPGA.
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
WordPress 5.9 Beta 1
WordPress 5.9 Beta 1 is now available for testing! This version of the WordPress software is under development. You don’t want to run this version on a production site. Instead, it is recommended that you run this on a test site. This will allow you to test out the new version. Also: People of WordPress: Devin Maeztri
