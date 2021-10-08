And we’re still around and kicking new advent posts with the best, the nicest and the merely possible in the Raku realm. Also the 13th year in a row for this calendar, and also 6th year since what was then called Perl 6 was released. Raku is now faster, it’s already in production in a number of places, and it’s got a healthy ecosystem with lots of useful modules. Who would wish for more? Well, we wish for a dozen and a again (possibly) baker’s dozen of articles for everyone to enjoy.

Raku is a member of the Perl family of programming languages. Formerly known as Perl 6, it was renamed in October 2019. Raku introduces elements of many modern and historical languages. Compatibility with Perl was not a goal, though a compatibility mode is part of the specification.

The challenge of the week is screaming: “Nest all the loops!”. I don’t like being yelled at, so I refuse to use any nested for/while/loop. The rules don’t require to put the two sub-challenges into separate files, so I won’t.

This post was inspired by a recently published scientific paper describing how Python was used to build a list of a million scientific names. Each name was composed of parts taken from a list, and combinations of those parts were generated. The result was something like a Cartesian product, about which I've blogged before. This time I was interested in performance: how does the time required to get a result vary with the number of combinations to be built?

JetBrains has introduced remote development for its range of IDEs as well as previewing a new IDE called Fleet, which will form the basis for fresh tools covering all major programming languages. JetBrains has a core IDE used for the IntelliJ IDEA Java tool as well other IDEs such as Android Studio, the official programming environment for Google Android, PyCharm for Python, Rider for C#, and so on. The IDEs run on the Java virtual machine (JVM) and are coded using Java and Kotlin, the latter being primarily a JVM language but with options for compiling to JavaScript or native code.

By “stability improved” they mean “fixed some bugs that made it unstable” and no technical person would imagine that after a certain number of such updates the number of bugs will ever reach zero and the tablet will be perfectly reliable. In fact if you should consider yourself lucky if they fix more bugs than they add. It’s not THAT uncommon for phones and tablets to be bricked (rendered unusable by software) by an update. In the past I got a Huawei Mate9 as a warranty replacement for a Nexus 6P because an update caused so many Nexus 6P phones to fail that they couldn’t be replaced with an identical phone [1]. By “security improved” they usually mean “fixed some security flaws that were recently discovered to make it almost as secure as it was designed to be”. Note that I deliberately say “almost as secure” because it’s sometimes impossible to fix a security flaw without making significant changes to interfaces which requires more work than desired for an old product and also gives a higher probability of things going wrong. So it’s sometimes better to aim for almost as secure or alternatively just as secure but with some features disabled.

With the information gained in last posts investigations, I now know how to turn the smaple code of the insertion sort out of TAOCP into runnable code. The key insight I had was that the Accumulator was operating on the whole value it would fetch or store, and the I# registers were just used for counters. Thus, the buffer needed to be of word length elements. For MIX that means 5 characters long.

But the company has a nearly identical WinnerMicro W801 microcontroller that bumps the internal flash to 2MB, and more importantly adds a 2.4 GHz radio with WiFi 4 and Bluetooth LE 4.2 connectivity, and HiLink also released the HLK-W801 board that’s nearly identical to HLK-W806, except for some extra LEDs, a USB-C port instead of a Micro USB port, and a longer form factor to make space for the PCB antenna.

[Dominic Szablewski] was tinkering around with compressing RGB images, when he stumbled upon idea of how to make a simple lossless compression algorithm, resulting in the Quite OK Image Format, which seems to offer comparable file sizes to the PNG format but is so simple it runs up to 50 times faster for compression and up to four times faster for decompression. Implementation can be achieved with a miniscule 300 lines of C. Need a bit more detail on the real-world performance? Well [Dominic] has that covered too, with a complete set of benchmarks for your perusal.

I’m not, I don’t think I want to “keep going” anymore. I grew my organization by 50% in terms of income and more in terms of staff and diversified our income streams before we hit the two-year mark — during a pandemic! I’m ready to rest, I’m ready to sleep more, I’m ready to do work that is still great with minimum viable effort. That’s the sweet spot I’m looking for.

Libravatar is a decentralized open-source alternative to Gravatar – the avatar image service. Last week, I noticed an URL Redirection to Untrusted Site (‘Open Redirect’) vulnerability (CWE-601) in the Libravatar application programming interface (API) specification. [...] An attacker can use the redirect to leech off the reputation of a Libravatar server’s domain. An open redirect can be used to obscure a link’s true destination, or help a spam or phishing message to sneak past filters. An open redirect is a common vulnerability, but the security community tries to shut them down whenever they’re discovered. What’s making this one noteworthy is that you can auto-discover Libravatar servers using DNS service discovery (DNS-SD) by querying domains for the DNS SRV records. I DNS-SD queried the web’s top 5,1 million domains (Tranco list #44KX) to see how many Libravatar instances and open redirects I could find. In total, I discovered 18 instances (unique IP addresses) on 23 distinct domain names. 11 instances were vulnerable (13 domain names). Notably, the servers operated by academic institutions were not vulnerable. These institutions are likely running custom software solutions on top of their staff and student databases to generate the avatars.

This is more of a monthly recap, for my sins! Highlights: new releases of BlenderBIM and IfcOpenShell, Natron, LibrePCB, Shotcut, VCV Rack, Blender 3.0 is coming later this week, Krita and darktable are prepping up for a major update. [...] The most recent release of Shotcut arrived with support for markers (at long, long last). Dan has been expanding this feature ever since. There’s now a Markers dock where you can add, edit/rename, and remove markers. UX for marker color selection has been improved too, and you can now seek to previous and next markers. Also, you can now export markers as chapters. You can expect all that (and more) in the next release.

The idea is that one begins with an image texture with a structure showing a bunch of paths (like a maze, or traces on a PCB), and that gets used as an input. The plugin then uses a path finding algorithm to determine how these paths could grow from an origin point, and stores the relevant data in the color channels of an output image. That output is further used within Blender as the parameters with which to generate the actual animation, resulting in the neat self-creating PCB seen above. That PCB isn’t just for show, by the way. It’s the PCB for [Staacks]’s smart doorbell project. Blender is an amazingly comprehensive tool for modeling and animation, and while we’ve covered using it to create high-quality KiCad renders, this kind of animation is really something else.

Monica is a free, open-source self-hosted personal CRM solution to help you keep tracking all of your social events, activities, work information and strengthen your interaction with your family members. [...] Monica is released under Affero General Public License (AGPL) v3.0.

UMLet is a free, open-source UML modeling tool for developers that allows them to draw UML diagrams quickly and export them to many formats. The program is released as an open-source under GPL-3.0 License.

FreeScout is a free, open-source web-based support and ticketing system. It is written in PHP using the Laravel framework. FreeScout features a responsive user interface that works on small mobile screens and tablets. It is an ideal solution for team, technical support, and customer support for small and medium-sized companies as well as enterprise. FreeScout is battle tested with hundreds of satisfied companies, it is also supported with a large community of advanced users and professionals. [...] FreeScout is released under GNU Affero General Public License v3.0. The GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 permits commercial use, system modification, distribution, patent use, and private use. However, it comes with a limitation for liability and warranty, and several conditions.

Penpot is a free, open-source web-based design and prototyping application for teams. It works with open web standards as it uses SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) format. Penpot can be installed on a remote server or the local machine with help of Docker and Docker Compose. With Penpot, you can quickly design a web or mobile prototype in no time.

Diabetes is a long-lasting (chronic) health condition, that occurs when blood sugar is too high. It is a life-altering disease, as it changes eating habits and exercises routine. Diabetes management apps are many, and they come as web-based services, standalone mobile apps, and desktop apps. However, most of them are not free, open-source, or respect patient privacy much. Therefore, we write this article. Diabetes management and assistant apps are classified under a PHR “Personal Health Records” apps, where the patient logs and keeps all of his private records for future analysis and use.

We have recently begun the process of updating our warm page load tests to be more representative of real user behavior. Cold page load is defined as the first page load, just after the initial startup of the browser. Warm page load is any load of a page after the first page load, and the cache has been populated with some data for the page, i.e. the cache is “warmed up”.

We’re pleased to announce an English version of the “Transition guide to PostgreSQL”. This aims to answer questions from project owners and management about implementing PostgreSQL in place of a commercial solution.

That means registration is closing since the conference will be starting! The first community PostgreSQL conference in North America in many months is in New York City this Thursday and Friday! PGConf NYC is a non-profit, community-run and PostgreSQL community recognized conference being run by the United States PostgreSQL Association (PgUS). Don't wait any longer to register for this great event happening right in downtown New York City! PGConf NYC delivers two days packed with presentations about PostgreSQL and related technologies, as well as the usual hallway and social track. PGConf NYC is being held December 2nd and 3rd, 2021 in New York City.

Okular PDF digital signature improvements coming "soon" thanks to NLnet Starting on January I will be working on a project named "Improve Okular digital signature support" that has received a grant from the NLnet foundation as part of the NGI Assure fund. This will allow me to work part time on Okular (in case it's not clear I work on Okular on a "when I have time-hobby" basis right now), the planned improvements are: 1. Support for signing unsigned signatures. I know it sounds confusing, think about it like something like the old "sign here" boxes on printed paper forms.