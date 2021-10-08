A gateway is a router that acts as an access point to pass network data from one network to another.

The default gateway is your router’s IP address, which must be accessible from your device to communicate with the other device.

Typically this is automatically detected by your operating system during installation, if not then you may need to change it.

If your system is not able to ping self, it could be a gateway issue and you need to fix it. This might happen if there are multiple network adapters or routers in the network.ow