How to Find Default Gateway IP in Linux
A gateway is a router that acts as an access point to pass network data from one network to another.
The default gateway is your router’s IP address, which must be accessible from your device to communicate with the other device.
Typically this is automatically detected by your operating system during installation, if not then you may need to change it.
If your system is not able to ping self, it could be a gateway issue and you need to fix it. This might happen if there are multiple network adapters or routers in the network.ow
How to install Mcfly on Linux. - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello, friends. Sysadmin and devops need a lot from the terminal. It is impossible to work in this area without knowing terminal tricks. Today I will help you with another one of these. In this post, you will learn how to install Mcfly on Linux. This utility allows you to examine your bash or zsh history at deep levels and is useful to know those commands you have forgotten or to examine what you have done with the terminal.
How to install and run Powershell on Fedora Linux | FOSS Linux [Ed: This would just be helping Microsoft monopoly though]
PowerShell built upon the .NET Core framework is a powerful open-source command-line shell developed and maintained by Microsoft. It is a cross-platform (Windows, macOS, and Linux) automation and configuration tool that works well with your existing tools. It includes a command-line shell and an associated scripting language.
PowerShell is syntactically verbose and intuitive for the user. The most recent version available, PowerShell 7 (.NET Core), was made open source in August 2018 and now supports Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems.
The article guides you on installing PowerShell on your Fedora system using a package manager, snapcraft, and inside a container.
How To Install Etherpad on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Etherpad on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, EtherPad is a real-time collaborative web-based text editor in which several people can conveniently work together online on a document. It is written in Node.js and can be self-hosted to work with various platforms like WordPress, Drupal, Odoo, Joomla, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Etherpad open-source online editor on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
How To Install KDE Plasma Desktop on Parabola GNU/Linux
This tutorial will explain how to have Parabola computer operating system with KDE Plasma Desktop in step by step. Let's start!
How to Create and Execute Bash Scripts in Linux
Shell scripts are a great way to automate repetitive tasks on Linux. You can write Bash scripts that perform system-related tasks such as installing software, adding new users, dynamically configuring the desktop, just to name a few.
But what's the prerequisite? You should have in-depth knowledge of the Bash shell and its commands, including how to wrap these commands in a script—and the most important—how to run the script.
Here's how you can create and execute Bash scripts on Linux.
How to Install Docker in Debian 11 (Bullseye)
If you are an application developer that wishes to work under an open-source environment, then you will appreciate what docker has to offer in Debian 11 (Bullseye).
Docker provides a flexible way of developing, shipping, and running application containers under a defined operating system environment. Docker makes software delivery faster because targeted applications and their preferred development infrastructures are independent of each other.
Docker manages the software development and testing infrastructure while software developers manage running applications or one still under development.
Docker’s methodology significantly reduces the timeline between writing useful code and getting it ready for production. It results in faster testing, shipping, and deployment of applications codes.
How to install and configure Grafana in Rocky Linux/Centos 8
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install and set up Grafana in Rocky Linux/Alma Linux/Centos 8. This guide will also work on other RHEL 8 based derivatives.
Grafana is a multi-platform open source analytics and interactive visualization web application. It provides charts, graphs, and alerts for the web when connected to supported data sources.
Free Software: PSQL, Mozilla, and Much More
Programming Leftovers
Okular PDF digital signature improvements coming "soon" thanks to NLnet
Starting on January I will be working on a project named "Improve Okular digital signature support" that has received a grant from the NLnet foundation as part of the NGI Assure fund. This will allow me to work part time on Okular (in case it's not clear I work on Okular on a "when I have time-hobby" basis right now), the planned improvements are: 1. Support for signing unsigned signatures. I know it sounds confusing, think about it like something like the old "sign here" boxes on printed paper forms.
FPGA SoC modules gain networking carrier and new PolarFire SoC model
Enclustra’s “Mercury+ PE3” carrier for its FPGA/SoC Mercury/Mercury+ modules can act as an SBC or plug into a PC via PCIe x8. It offers QSFP+, 4x SFP+, FireFly, and 2x GbE. We also examine a new “Mercury+ MP1” module based on the RISC-V based PolarFire SoC. In May, Switzerland based Enclustra announced a Mercury+ ST1 baseboard for its FPGA/SoC powered Mercury and Mercury+ compute modules. These include a Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC based Mercury+ XU6 module that was announced at the same time. Now the company has unveiled a more feature-rich Mercury+ PE3 board for the Mercury/Mercury+ product line. Farther below, we report on a similarly “in development” Mercury+ MP1 module based on Microchip’s based PolarFire SoC, which includes RISC-V based CPU cores and Microchip’s PolarFire FPGA.
