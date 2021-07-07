First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS Is Now Available for Download Arch Linux 2021.12.01 is now available for download and it comes with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS by default. The ISO image includes Linux kernel 5.15.5, but it looks like Linux kernel 5.15.6 was also released today so expect it in the stable archives by the end of the week. Apart from being an LTS (Long Term Support) series, which means that it will be supported for at least a couple of years, Linux kernel 5.15 introduces a brand-new and fully functional NTFS filesystem implementation so you can finally manage your NTFS formatted drives the way you want.

today's leftovers The (not) HIDDEN FEATURES in Manjaro's package manager. - Invidious You guys. I can't let this go! LTT got it wrong. The comments got it wrong. The fact that YOU don't know where a setting is doesn't mean it's hidden. Hidden means "placed somewhere non-obvious" and, frankly, I'd expect AUR and Flatpak support to be tucked away in Pamac's settings menu. Compare opening Pamac's settings panel, typing in your password, and selecting the "Third Party" tab to literally any other settings menu and you'll see that it's virtually equivalent in almost every instance. The only difference is that most people haven't used Manjaro before.

Endlessly Flat | LINUX Unplugged 434 he Director of EndlessOS joins us to respond to recent Flatpak criticism. We take the opportunity to expand on the overall effort to solve Linux fragmentation.

Linux 5.17 To Finally Enable Variable Rate Refresh For Intel Ice Lake - Phoronix An early batch of Intel kernel graphics driver feature updates intended for Linux 5.17 was sent out yesterday to DRM-Next for queuing until that next merge window opens around the start of the new year. Notable with this pull is Icelake "Gen11" graphics finally seeing variable rate refresh enabled! With the Linux 5.16 merge window well past, the Intel open-source graphics driver developers have been turning their attention to material they want to see in Linux 5.17 for that kernel to be introduced in the early months of 2022. Sent out yesterday was the first of several PRs to DRM-Next of changes to be queued for that next kernel version.

Chromium and Raspberry PI 4: Increase Performances with Cache on RAM Disk With the new Raspberry PI computer models having much more RAM, improving Chromium performance can be a core goal for people using it as Desktop computer. To achieve this, a good practice is moving cache on a RAMDisk

Nuclear Missile Silo Keyboard Re-Launched In USB | Hackaday When [jns] and their colleague came across an industrial or possibly military grade keyboard/trackball combo on eBay, their minds did the same backflips that yours or mine might. Enthralled by the specialty key caps, the custom layout, and companion trackball adorned with its own keys rather than buttons [jns] and his workmate they did the only thing that infatuated hackers can do: They each bought one! [jns]’s goal? Make it work via USB. Everything’s been documented in both software and in a very well done video that you can see below the break. [...] In the video, [jns] goes into more detail about the discovery of reed switched keys, the RS422 protocol being used, blowing up an Arduino Pro Micro, and even repairing the aging trackball. Success was had, and he’s graciously shared the software and hardware design with the world.

Support.Mozilla.Org: What’s up with SUMO – November 2021 November come with lots of rain, at least in my part of the world. It certainly creates a different vibe. I believe you also experience similar weather change lately, be it snow or rain. Whatever it is, I hope you all safe and healthy wherever you are. Oh, and happy thanksgiving for you who celebrate! Sorry for being late with the update this month (maybe it’s better to have it by the end of the month anyway), so let’s just dive into it!