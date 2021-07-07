Xiaomi's CyberDog Robot Runs Ubuntu
Chinese hardware company Xiaomi recently unveiled an experimental four-legged robot called CyberDog. Their mechanical manifestation of man’s best friend isn’t just cute but state-of-the-art, easy-to-use, and affordable.
“Face recognition technology makes CyberDog adopt pet-like features, such as following an owner…”
And cost is a real motivator here.
CyberDog costs from $1540 which, when compared to $74k for Boston Dynamic’s canine competitor, is pretty incredible. By making the CyberDog (comparatively) affordable to research institutions and startups Xiaomi wants to jumpstart a robotics revolution for four legged robots.
