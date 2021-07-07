Language Selection

Sick of Windows? How to find and install software on Linux with Ubuntu

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 1st of December 2021 06:08:38 PM Filed under
Linux
Ubuntu
HowTos

If you've grown sick of the constant issues found in the Windows operating systems, you might be wondering if there's an alternative other than purchasing costlier Apple hardware. There is. Linux is an operating system that outperforms the competition on numerous fronts (such as performance, reliability, ease-of-use and security). Even better, you can test-drive Linux by installing anything to your drive, so if you don't like it, you can always go back to Windows with a simple reboot. If you do find that Linux meets (or probably exceeds) your needs, the installation is incredibly simple.

More in Tux Machines

First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS Is Now Available for Download

Arch Linux 2021.12.01 is now available for download and it comes with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS by default. The ISO image includes Linux kernel 5.15.5, but it looks like Linux kernel 5.15.6 was also released today so expect it in the stable archives by the end of the week. Apart from being an LTS (Long Term Support) series, which means that it will be supported for at least a couple of years, Linux kernel 5.15 introduces a brand-new and fully functional NTFS filesystem implementation so you can finally manage your NTFS formatted drives the way you want. Read more

today's leftovers

  • The (not) HIDDEN FEATURES in Manjaro's package manager. - Invidious

    You guys. I can't let this go! LTT got it wrong. The comments got it wrong. The fact that YOU don't know where a setting is doesn't mean it's hidden. Hidden means "placed somewhere non-obvious" and, frankly, I'd expect AUR and Flatpak support to be tucked away in Pamac's settings menu. Compare opening Pamac's settings panel, typing in your password, and selecting the "Third Party" tab to literally any other settings menu and you'll see that it's virtually equivalent in almost every instance. The only difference is that most people haven't used Manjaro before.

  • Endlessly Flat | LINUX Unplugged 434

    he Director of EndlessOS joins us to respond to recent Flatpak criticism. We take the opportunity to expand on the overall effort to solve Linux fragmentation.

  • Linux 5.17 To Finally Enable Variable Rate Refresh For Intel Ice Lake - Phoronix

    An early batch of Intel kernel graphics driver feature updates intended for Linux 5.17 was sent out yesterday to DRM-Next for queuing until that next merge window opens around the start of the new year. Notable with this pull is Icelake "Gen11" graphics finally seeing variable rate refresh enabled! With the Linux 5.16 merge window well past, the Intel open-source graphics driver developers have been turning their attention to material they want to see in Linux 5.17 for that kernel to be introduced in the early months of 2022. Sent out yesterday was the first of several PRs to DRM-Next of changes to be queued for that next kernel version.

  • Chromium and Raspberry PI 4: Increase Performances with Cache on RAM Disk

    With the new Raspberry PI computer models having much more RAM, improving Chromium performance can be a core goal for people using it as Desktop computer. To achieve this, a good practice is moving cache on a RAMDisk

  • Nuclear Missile Silo Keyboard Re-Launched In USB | Hackaday

    When [jns] and their colleague came across an industrial or possibly military grade keyboard/trackball combo on eBay, their minds did the same backflips that yours or mine might. Enthralled by the specialty key caps, the custom layout, and companion trackball adorned with its own keys rather than buttons [jns] and his workmate they did the only thing that infatuated hackers can do: They each bought one! [jns]’s goal? Make it work via USB. Everything’s been documented in both software and in a very well done video that you can see below the break. [...] In the video, [jns] goes into more detail about the discovery of reed switched keys, the RS422 protocol being used, blowing up an Arduino Pro Micro, and even repairing the aging trackball. Success was had, and he’s graciously shared the software and hardware design with the world.

  • Support.Mozilla.Org: What’s up with SUMO – November 2021

    November come with lots of rain, at least in my part of the world. It certainly creates a different vibe. I believe you also experience similar weather change lately, be it snow or rain. Whatever it is, I hope you all safe and healthy wherever you are. Oh, and happy thanksgiving for you who celebrate! Sorry for being late with the update this month (maybe it’s better to have it by the end of the month anyway), so let’s just dive into it!

Software: Sudo, Other Tools, and Tesseract Release

  • Python support arrives in Safeguard for Sudo

    Version 1.9 of sudo was released almost two years ago. One of the major new features was support for Python plugins. Previously, you could only extend sudo by coding in C to better suit your environment, which is not the easiest task to manage. Python makes both coding and distributing the results easier. Starting with Safeguard for Sudo 7.2, Python support is also available in a commercial sudo management solution. [...] The approval plugin API was introduced in sudo 1.9 and lets you create additional policies. These are checked once a command has been accepted by the sudoers policy. You can create plugins either in C or Python. For example you can create additional restrictions based on time and limit your workers to execute commands only during regular working hours. Just like the approval plugin API, the audit plugin API was also introduced in sudo version 1.9. It allows you to access additional audit information. It can be used in many ways. For example implement custom logging to debug some hard to identify problems. Or you can send events from Safeguard for Sudo directly to Elasticsearch or send alerts to various instant messaging systems.

  • 15 Utilities, Scripts and Ways to Interrogate Your PC - LinuxLinks

    There are many ways of obtaining information about the hardware you are using. The simplest and most reliable source is your system itself. There are plenty of tools that delve deep to find everything you need to know. And if you need assistance from others, they will find the information invaluable. Here’s our guide to the commands that you should familiarise yourself with. Let’s start with a few of our favourites. We’ll then explore other useful tools that also gather hardware information.

  • Tesseract 5.0 Released For This Leading Open-Source OCR Engine

    The long-awaited Tesseract 5.0 is now available as a big update to this leading open-source, optical character recognition (OCR) engine that via neural networks offers great accuracy and supports more than 100 languages for turning images of text into actual text. Tesseract 5.0 had been available as alpha since the end of 2020 and the Tesseract beta was released in August. On Tuesday, Tesseract 5.0.0 was officially released. Tesseract 5.0 delivers on faster performance via "fast floats" to use floats instead of doubles now for its LSTM model training and text recognition. This should lead to much faster training and OCR performance while using less system memory.

Ubuntu and Debian Leftovers

