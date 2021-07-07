Android Leftovers
Top 6 features coming to new Android smartphones in 2022
6 Best PS2 Emulator for Android - The Teal Mango
Best Android Apps: Google Announces the List for 2021 - The Teal Mango
Android 12 update tracker: Early info we know so far
Nokia 9 PureView won't get Android 11 but X-series discount - 9to5Google
Google Android Exec: We're Not Abandoning Qualcomm | PCMag
The Pixel-exclusive rebirth of a beloved Android feature | Computerworld
Google announces grab bag of new Android features for the end of 2021 - The Verge
Android's Digital Car Key Feature Is Now Live
Google will expand the permission auto-reset feature to Android 6.0+ devices in 2022
Android Auto adding touchscreen-based quick replies - 9to5Google
Your Next Android Phone’s Camera May Always Be On
Sick of Windows? How to find and install software on Linux with Ubuntu
If you've grown sick of the constant issues found in the Windows operating systems, you might be wondering if there's an alternative other than purchasing costlier Apple hardware. There is. Linux is an operating system that outperforms the competition on numerous fronts (such as performance, reliability, ease-of-use and security). Even better, you can test-drive Linux by installing anything to your drive, so if you don't like it, you can always go back to Windows with a simple reboot. If you do find that Linux meets (or probably exceeds) your needs, the installation is incredibly simple.
Xiaomi's CyberDog Robot Runs Ubuntu
Chinese hardware company Xiaomi recently unveiled an experimental four-legged robot called CyberDog. Their mechanical manifestation of man’s best friend isn’t just cute but state-of-the-art, easy-to-use, and affordable. “Face recognition technology makes CyberDog adopt pet-like features, such as following an owner…” And cost is a real motivator here. CyberDog costs from $1540 which, when compared to $74k for Boston Dynamic’s canine competitor, is pretty incredible. By making the CyberDog (comparatively) affordable to research institutions and startups Xiaomi wants to jumpstart a robotics revolution for four legged robots.
First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.15 LTS Is Now Available for Download
Arch Linux 2021.12.01 is now available for download and it comes with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS by default. The ISO image includes Linux kernel 5.15.5, but it looks like Linux kernel 5.15.6 was also released today so expect it in the stable archives by the end of the week. Apart from being an LTS (Long Term Support) series, which means that it will be supported for at least a couple of years, Linux kernel 5.15 introduces a brand-new and fully functional NTFS filesystem implementation so you can finally manage your NTFS formatted drives the way you want.
today's leftovers
