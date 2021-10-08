today's howtos
-
How To Install Contao on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Contao on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Contao’s is an open-source content management system (CMS). It is designed for ease of use to allow business owners and power users to create powerful and dynamic content websites. Contao can also be integrated into a regular Symfony application.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Contao CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
Pin App Shortcuts to Ubuntu Desktop as easy as in Windows 10 via Extension | UbuntuHandbook
Adding an app shortcut icon to the Desktop in Ubuntu is not that easy for beginners by default. User has to first open the folder that stores the app shortcut files (usually /usr/share/applications). Then drag and drop the .desktop files into user’s “Desktop” folder. Make executable in file properties dialog and finally select ‘Allow Launching‘ via context menu option.
To make life easier, a Gnome extension is available to make the process to create a desktop shortcut for apps as easy as few clicks. Since Ubuntu uses full-screen app launcher, it’s not Windows 10/11 style drag and drop adding desktop icons. Instead, it adds ‘Add to Desktop‘ option to app icon’s context menu.
Like in Linux Mint and/or Zorin OS, user just needs to search the app in ‘Show Applications’ or ‘Activities’ overview screen, right-click on the app icon, and finally click ‘Add to Desktop’ to pin to desktop.
-
Backup And Restore Files Using Borg In Linux - OSTechNix
In Linux, there are multiple backup tools providing functionality for system-level backup as well as user data backup. In this comprehensive article, we are going to look into what is BorgBackup and how to backup and restore files using Borg in Linux and Unix-like systems.
-
Moodle Online Learning System Automated Installation and Upgrade - RoseHosting
Moodle is a free, open-source, and one of the most popular learning management systems around the world. It helps you to create your online learning site in minutes. It allows both teachers and students to choose a time and place for training. It is customizable, user-friendly, and allows you to extend learning environments using plugins. Currently, it is used in many places including, schools, universities, workplaces, and other sectors.
RoseHosting Cloud PaaS provides a one-click Moodle installer to automate the Moodle installation process on the cloud environment. You can set up Moodle, securely manage it through SSH, import/export any files, and perform other management operations from a single control panel.
In this guide, we will explain how to install Moodle E-Learning System on the RoseHosting Cloud PaaS.
-
LHB Linux Digest #21.21: Building Homelab on Budget, Alpine Linux, Certifications, Hypervisor and More
-
How to download and install iTunes on your Chromebook
Ah, the age-old question. You got a Chromebook but you are also an Apple user and you want to access your iTunes library on your shiny, new Chrome OS devices. Unfortunately, Apple has yet to – and likely never will – release an Android version of iTunes. Many users have made the move to Apple Music and are content using the Play Store version or simply navigating to Apple Music on the web. However, there are many that have an extensive iTunes library and still others use the storefront on a regular basis for purchases and media consumption. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could do so on your Chromebook?
Well, where there’s a will, there’s a way and that way is via the Linux container on Chrome OS. Obviously, Apple has its own iTunes apps for iOS and macOS but the company also offers a Windows version of iTunes and that’s the path we’ll take to get the application on our Chromebook. First, you’ll need to ensure that your Chromebook supports Linux apps. To do so, simply head to the Chrome OS settings menu in the system tray. Click the gear icon and in the settings menu, click advanced. Click “Developers” and select the “turn on” button to install the Linux environment.
-
Commands to Install Xrdp Server on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux
Steps to Install XRDP Server on your Debian 11 Bullseye Linux to access its graphical user interface from Windows 10 or 11 using Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP).
By default we cannot access Linux operating system using RDP on Windows, hence we need to install XRDP on our Debian Linux. For those who don’t know about the XRDP, it is an open-source adaptation of the Microsoft RDP protocol. This helps the users to establish remote access of PC from other PC or laptop.
-
How to install Windows 11 on Ubuntu 20.04 using VirtualBox - Linux Shout
Windows 11 is the latest Microsoft operating system that we can install on Ubuntu 20.04 focal fossa Linux to test it using VirtualBox. Here we let you know how?
If you have just moved to Linux for some reason but there are some apps that only work on Windows such as Microsoft Office, Adobe, and others. Then running Windows using a Virtual machine is a good idea.
For those who don’t know about VirtualBox, it is an open-source application to create and manage virtual machines on all popular operating systems.
-
How to create a multiboot USB on Linux
In this tutorial you will learn how to create a multiboot USB on Linux and Windows. Have you ever wanted to have multiple ISOs on a single USB and be able to boot to any operating system without having to reformat your USB flash drive any time you want to boot to another OS.
Ventoy allows you to use one single USB flash drive to boot multiple operating systems, so all you need is one single flash drive and enough storage for all ISOs that you want to have on your device.
-
Multiple MySQL instances on the same server - Unixcop
Some weeks ago I’ve wrote an article about how to run different PHP versions on the same server. Mel like it and suggested me to do the same for MySQL and/or MariaDB. This is how to run multiple MySQL instances on the same server.
-
Linux Essentials - The ps Command - Invidious
The ps command is useful for taking a look at the processes that are running on your Linux system. In this video, I'll show you the basics of the ps command, and some variations you can use to show the output in different ways.
-
WordPress Co-founder, Matt Mullenweg, to Talk Open Source at 'State of the Word'
State of the Word, the annual keynote address from Matt Mullenweg, WordPress’s co-founder, is scheduled to take place this year on December 14, 2021, between 5 and 7 pm. Although it’s too late to attend the event in person (the deadline for requesting an in-person seat was November 28), the event will be livestreamed as Mullenweg pontificates from a podium in New York City — meaning everybody can participate. Like practically all other in-person events, last year the the event was moved entirely online (“for the first ever” says WordPress). Also like practically all other events, this year the folks at WordPress are hedging their bet, and are offering the event both livestreamed and in-person. “Every year, the event allows us to reflect on the project’s progress and the future of open source,” WordPress said in a statement. “This year will include that and more.” “Join Matt as he provides a retrospective of 2021, discusses the latest trends he’s seeing, celebrates the community’s amazing wins, and explores the future. Expect to hear about a range of topics, from WordPress 5.9 and Openverse to Web3 and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).”
Today in Techrights
Stable Kernels: 5.15.6, 5.10.83, 5.4.163, and 4.19.219
I'm announcing the release of the 5.15.6 kernel. All users of the 5.15 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.15.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.15.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.83 Linux 5.4.163 Linux 4.19.219
Android Leftovers
