Security Leftovers
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (rsync, rsyslog, and uriparser), Fedora (containerd, freeipa, golang-github-containerd-ttrpc, libdxfrw, libldb, librecad, mingw-speex, moby-engine, samba, and xen), Red Hat (kernel, kernel-rt, kpatch-patch, and samba), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.11, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.11, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.11, linux-hwe-5.11, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.11, linux-raspi, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.4, linux-azure, linux-gcp, linux-gke, linux-gke-5.4, linux-gkeop, linux-gkeop-5.4, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-dell300x, linux-gcp-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon, linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-gcp, linux-kvm, linux-oem-5.13, linux-oracle, linux-raspi, and linux-oem-5.14).
CISA Adds Five Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog
CISA has added five new vulnerabilities to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog, based on evidence that threat actors are actively exploiting the vulnerabilities listed in the table below. These types of vulnerabilities are a frequent attack vector for malicious cyber actors of all types and pose significant risk to the federal enterprise.
Cybersecurity: Increase your protection by using the open-source tool YARA - TechRepublic
A plethora of different tools exist to detect threats to the corporate network. Some of these detections are based on network signatures, while some others are based on files or behavior on the endpoints or on the servers of the company. Most of these solutions use existing rules to detect danger, which hopefully are updated often. But what happens when the security staff wants to add custom rules for detection or do their own incident response on endpoints using specific rules? This is where YARA comes into play.
Making Transparency Easy: Lumen Is Pleased To Announce a New Feature for Notice Submitters
We’re thrilled to be rolling out the Lumen Submitter Widget, a tool that allows any online service provider (OSP) to automate reception of content removal requests in a coherent form and to facilitate transparency and research regarding those requests.
The tool comes out of the many conversations we’ve had with potential data partners about obstacles that OSPs (and users) face in sending, receiving, and making sense of the takedown requests they receive.We hope that making sharing data with Lumen effortless and uncomplicated will encourage more OSPs to join Lumen in providing transparency and supporting analysis of the Web’s takedown landscape.
