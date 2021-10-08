Servers: Kubernetes, Uptime/Availability Ranks, and EdgeX Foundry Kubernetes Blog: Contribution, containers and cricket: the Kubernetes 1.22 release interview The Kubernetes release train rolls on, and we look ahead to the release of 1.23 next week. As is our tradition, I'm pleased to bring you a look back at the process that brought us the previous version. The release team for 1.22 was led by Savitha Raghunathan, who was, at the time, a Senior Platform Engineer at MathWorks. I spoke to Savitha on the Kubernetes Podcast from Google, the weekly* show covering the Kubernetes and Cloud Native ecosystem. Our release conversations shine a light on the team that puts together each Kubernetes release. Make sure you subscribe, wherever you get your podcasts so you catch the story of 1.23. And in case you're interested in why the show has been on a hiatus the last few weeks, all will be revealed in the next episode!

Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in November 2021 Rackspace had the most reliable hosting company site in November 2021, with an average connection time of just 8ms across the month and no failed requests. Rackspace has appeared in the top 10 most reliable hosting company sites every month of the past 12 months, and has taken the number one spot in five of those. Rackspace offers a wide variety of cloud hosting solutions from over 40 data centres across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia. [...] Nine of the top 10 hosting company sites used Linux in October, continuing the dominance of Linux. In ninth place, New York Internet (NYI) used FreeBSD.

EdgeX Foundry Announces Jakarta, the Project’s First Long Term Support Release - Linux Foundation EdgeX Foundry, a Linux Foundation project under the LF Edge project umbrella, today announced the release of version 2.1 of EdgeX, codenamed ‘Jakarta.’ The project’s ninth release, it follows the recent Ireland release, which was the project’s second major release (version 2.0). Jakarta is significant in that it is EdgeX’s first release to offer long term support (LTS).

Debian: Sparky's Annual Server Donations Drive and Latest Debian Development Reports Sparky: Annual donations for our server 2021 Until January 31, 2022 we have to collect and pay for the server 1500 PLN / 360 Euros / 430 USD plus min. 2800 PLN / ~ 670 Euros / ~ 800 USD for our monthly living and bills, such as: electricity, gas, water, internet, domains, expenses related to improving the functionality of websites, small computer equipment that wears out constantly (memory, pen drives, mice, batteries, etc. …), fuel, as well as rent, food, drugs and immortal taxes. We are starting the fundraising campaign today to make sure we will pay for the server on time, so we could stay online for you another year. It is our passion and work we do all the times, therefore we believe that with your help we will succeed.

Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in November 2021 This month I accepted 564 and rejected 93 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 591.

Utkarsh Gupta: FOSS Activites in September 2021 Here’s my (twenty-fourth) monthly but brief update about the activities I’ve done in the F/L/OSS world.

Utkarsh Gupta: FOSS Activites in October 2021 Here’s my (twenty-fifth) monthly but brief update about the activities I’ve done in the F/L/OSS world.