Servers: Kubernetes, Uptime/Availability Ranks, and EdgeX Foundry
The Kubernetes release train rolls on, and we look ahead to the release of 1.23 next week. As is our tradition, I'm pleased to bring you a look back at the process that brought us the previous version.
The release team for 1.22 was led by Savitha Raghunathan, who was, at the time, a Senior Platform Engineer at MathWorks. I spoke to Savitha on the Kubernetes Podcast from Google, the weekly* show covering the Kubernetes and Cloud Native ecosystem.
Our release conversations shine a light on the team that puts together each Kubernetes release. Make sure you subscribe, wherever you get your podcasts so you catch the story of 1.23.
And in case you're interested in why the show has been on a hiatus the last few weeks, all will be revealed in the next episode!
Rackspace had the most reliable hosting company site in November 2021, with an average connection time of just 8ms across the month and no failed requests. Rackspace has appeared in the top 10 most reliable hosting company sites every month of the past 12 months, and has taken the number one spot in five of those. Rackspace offers a wide variety of cloud hosting solutions from over 40 data centres across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.
Nine of the top 10 hosting company sites used Linux in October, continuing the dominance of Linux. In ninth place, New York Internet (NYI) used FreeBSD.
EdgeX Foundry, a Linux Foundation project under the LF Edge project umbrella, today announced the release of version 2.1 of EdgeX, codenamed ‘Jakarta.’ The project’s ninth release, it follows the recent Ireland release, which was the project’s second major release (version 2.0). Jakarta is significant in that it is EdgeX’s first release to offer long term support (LTS).
Debian: Sparky's Annual Server Donations Drive and Latest Debian Development Reports
Until January 31, 2022 we have to collect and pay for the server 1500 PLN / 360 Euros / 430 USD plus min. 2800 PLN / ~ 670 Euros / ~ 800 USD for our monthly living and bills, such as: electricity, gas, water, internet, domains, expenses related to improving the functionality of websites, small computer equipment that wears out constantly (memory, pen drives, mice, batteries, etc. …), fuel, as well as rent, food, drugs and immortal taxes.
We are starting the fundraising campaign today to make sure we will pay for the server on time, so we could stay online for you another year. It is our passion and work we do all the times, therefore we believe that with your help we will succeed.
This month I accepted 564 and rejected 93 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 591.
Here’s my (twenty-fourth) monthly but brief update about the activities I’ve done in the F/L/OSS world.
Here’s my (twenty-fifth) monthly but brief update about the activities I’ve done in the F/L/OSS world.
Kernel: AMD, LVFS, Intel, and Bootlin
A set of two patches under review on the kernel mailing list for tweaking some kernel scheduler behavior can provide noticeable performance benefits to those using AMD EPYC and Ryzen processors on various workloads.
Last year the Linux kernel scheduler code was adapted to allow a floating imbalance between NUMA nodes until 25% of the CPU cores are occupied while higher than that the balancing behaves as normal. Prior to that an imbalance between NUMA nodes was only allowed when the destination node was effectively idle.
Longtime Linux kernel developer Mel Gorman who wrote that floating imbalance change between NUMA nodes for the kernel last year has revisited it. Where there isn't a 1:1 relationship between the last-level cache (LLC) and node, such as the case for AMD Zen processors, the imbalancing can be sub-optimal for multiple LLCs.
With the accelerating growth of the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for serving up system and component firmware files to Linux users for flashing via the fwupd utility, today it crossed the milestone of having served up more than 40 million firmware files.
LVFS/fwupd lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat shared the news of crossing the 40 million download milestone. It's quite a milestone considering back in March of this year was the milestone of 25 million firmware downloads.
The mixture of performance and efficiency CPUs in Intel's 12th-gen Core processors, code-named Alder Lake, hasn't just caused problems for some Windows gamers – it's led to complications for Linux.
Phoronix' Michael Larabel noticed that Release Candidate 1 of the future kernel ran slower than expected on Alder Lake motherboards.. What may be a partial fix, at least, has just landed.
This performance regression involves two related problems. What's interesting is that the origins of at least one of the issues affecting the latest Intel chips lies in a totally different architecture.
In 2021, Bootlin has initiated the process to be eligible to this tax incentive mechanism, and we are happy to announce that after studying Bootlin’s expertise, engineering experience and achievements, the French tax administration has confirmed that Bootlin can deliver research and development activities fulfilling the Crédit Impôt Recherche criteria to its customers. This means that Bootlin customers in France can now integrate the cost of Bootlin engineering services that correspond to research and development activities into their Crédit Impôt Recherche and receive a tax incentive corresponding to up to 30% of the cost of our engineering services.
New Videos: KDE, German State Moves to Linux, and Google's YouTube Moves Away From Actual Users
YouTube is in the process of removing dislikes and an extension called Return YouTube Dislikes has been making the news but this extension isn't going to return anything once YouTube pulls the API.
