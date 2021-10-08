Hardware/Modding and 3D Printing (RIP, Sanjay Mortimer)
-
Remembering Sanjay Mortimer, Pioneer And Visionary In 3D Printing | Hackaday
Over the weekend, Sanjay Mortimer passed away. This is a tremendous blow to the many people who he touched directly and indirectly throughout his life. We will remember Sanjay as pioneer, hacker, and beloved spokesperson for the 3D printing community.
If you’ve dabbled in 3D printing, you might recall Sanjay as the charismatic director and co-founder of the extrusion company E3D. He was always brimming with enthusiasm to showcase something that he and his company had been developing to push 3D printing further and further. But he was also thoughtful and a friend to many in the community.
Let’s talk about some of his footprints.
-
Grafana Weather Dashboard on the reTerminal by Seeed Studio - The DIY Life
Today we’re going to be taking a look at the reTerminal, by Seeed Studio. We’ll unbox the device to see what is included and we’ll then set up a weather dashboard on it using Grafana. We’re going to use weather data that is being recorded by an ESP32 microcontroller and is being posted to an InfluxDB database.
The reTerminal is a compact HMI (human-machine interface) device that is powered by a Raspberry Pi compute module 4 (CM4). It has a 5″ capacitive touch display, along with four physical function buttons, some status LEDs, and a host of IO options.
-
The Medieval History Of Your Favourite Dev Board | Hackaday
It’s become something of a trope in our community, that the simplest way to bestow a level of automation or smarts to a project is to reach for an Arduino. The genesis of the popular ecosystem of boards and associated bootloader and IDE combination is well known, coming from the work of a team at the Interaction Design Institute Ivrea, in Northern Italy. The name “Arduino” comes from their favourite watering hole, the Bar di Re Arduino, in turn named for Arduin of Ivrea, an early-mediaeval king.
As far as we can see the bar no longer exists and has been replaced by a café, which appears on the left in this Google Street View link. The bar named for Arduin of Ivrea is always mentioned as a side note in the Arduino microcontroller story, but for the curious electronics enthusiast it spawns the question: who was Arduin, and why was there a bar named after him in the first place?
The short answer is that Arduin was the Margrave of Ivrea, an Italian nobleman who became king of Italy in 1002 and abdicated in 1014. The longer answer requires a bit of background knowledge of European politics around the end of the first millennium, so if you’re ready we’ll take Hackaday into a rare tour of medieval history.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 383 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Servers: Kubernetes, Uptime/Availability Ranks, and EdgeX Foundry
Debian: Sparky's Annual Server Donations Drive and Latest Debian Development Reports
Kernel: AMD, LVFS, Intel, and Bootlin
New Videos: KDE, German State Moves to Linux, and Google's YouTube Moves Away From Actual Users
Recent comments
3 hours 22 min ago
6 hours 4 min ago
9 hours 12 min ago
9 hours 18 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
16 hours 14 min ago
22 hours 51 min ago
23 hours 31 min ago
23 hours 34 min ago
23 hours 38 min ago