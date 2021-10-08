today's leftovers
-
PostgreSQL: DB Comparer for PostgreSQL version 5.0 released
EMS Software Development (SQLManager.net) is pleased to announce the new major version of DB Comparer for PostgreSQL - the powerful tool for comparing PostgreSQL databases and discovering differences in their structure.
-
Pocket’s state-by-state guide to the most popular articles in 2021
We’re just going to say it: it feels a little bit weird to wrap up 2021 because this year feels like three years in one and an extension of 2020 simultaneously. At some point in the near future, 2020 and 2021 will be studied in history books. While we can’t predict what the history books will say, we can analyze what defined this year for us.
We do just that in Pocket’s Best of 2021 — the most-saved, -read and -shared articles by Pocket readers, spanning culture, science, tech and more.
As we analyzed the winning articles, we wondered what we might learn if we looked at the data state by state.
-
Celebrating Pocket’s Best of 2021
We aren’t the only ones putting out Top 10 content lists or Year in Reviews, but we’d argue these lists are different from the rest — a cut above. Pocket readers are a discerning bunch: they gravitate to fascinating long reads that deeply immerse readers in a story or subject; explainers that demystify complex or poorly understood topics; big ideas that challenge us to think and maybe even act differently; and great advice for all facets of life. You’ll find must-read examples of all of these inside these eclectic Best of 2021 collections, from dozens of trustworthy and diverse publications.
The stories people save most to Pocket often provide a fascinating window into what’s occupying our collective attention each year. In 2019, the most-saved article on Pocket examined how modern economic precarity has turned millennials into the burnout generation. In 2020, the most-read article was a probing and prescient examination of how the Covid-19 pandemic might end.
-
Chromium Blog: Faster Chrome - Let The Compiler do the work
Chrome is fast, but there's always room for improvement. Often, that's achieved by carefully crafting the algorithms that make up Chrome. But there's a lot of Chrome, so why not let computers do at least some part of our work? In this installment of The Fast And the Curious, we'll show you several changes in how we build Chrome to achieve a 25.8% higher score on Speedometer on Windows and a 22.0% increase in browser responsiveness.
[...]
It turns out that the compiler can make even more use of that profile data for PGO. (Not a surprise - once you know where the slow spots are, exactly, you can do a lot to improve!). To make use of that, and enable further improvements, LLVM has something called the "new pass manager". In a nutshell, it's a new way to run optimizations within LLVM, and it helps a lot with PGO. For much more detail, I'd suggest reading the LLVM blog post.
-
LibrePlanet 2022 will be held March 19-20, CFS extended to December 15th
Have you submitted a talk for LibrePlanet 2022 yet? For those unsure if they could make it to the virtual event, we have now set the dates: March 19 and 20, 2022! We have also extended the Call for Sessions (CfS) until Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:00 EST (15:00 UTC). This gives us time to get a little more organized, and more importantly, gives you the chance to make sure you're a part of LibrePlanet 2022: Living Liberation!
-
Apache Month in Review: November 2021
Welcome to the latest monthly overview of events from the Apache community. Here's a summary of what happened in November...
-
What is a managed IT service? | Ubuntu
Technology is one of the main success factors for any organisation. A few decades ago, when technology (and life) were not as fast-paced as today, IT was more about keeping the lights on and maintaining business as usual operations. Today, the game has massively changed. On the roads that are ever-changing, innovation is what keeps the wheel spinning.
If you think that the world is doing enough innovation today, then it would be very interesting to check the recent Growth & Innovation McKinsey report. This report shows that only 6% of executives are satisfied with innovation within their organisations, with the majority not being able to identify how to encourage innovation!
So, how is innovation related to managed IT services and the speed at which organisations adopt new technologies? And even more, what is a managed IT service?
-
Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea announced for 2022 | GamingOnLinux
Developers at Motion Twin / Evil Empire have announced Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea DLC that will be releasing in early 2022 (Q1) and it has a teaser.
The developer has said it will cost $4.99 at release, which will help continue to fund another year of free updates for Dead Cells along with the next project from Motion Twin. The Queen and the Sea finishes the path started with The Bad Seed and Fatal Falls, giving you a new ending to the game.
-
PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 shows off big game fixes | GamingOnLinux
RPCS3 continues advancing to truly nail-down the experience of playing classic PlayStation 3 games emulated on modern platforms and a fresh video shows lots of fun.
This new update includes various graphical glitch fixes for Uncharted 2 and 3, The Last of Us and multiple Ratchet & Clank games. Not only that, their team also worked on uncapping the framerates in Tools of Destruction, Quest for Booty, and A Crack in Time with other games in the Ratchet & Clank series being able to have no in-game limit as well.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 371 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Servers: Kubernetes, Uptime/Availability Ranks, and EdgeX Foundry
Debian: Sparky's Annual Server Donations Drive and Latest Debian Development Reports
Kernel: AMD, LVFS, Intel, and Bootlin
New Videos: KDE, German State Moves to Linux, and Google's YouTube Moves Away From Actual Users
Recent comments
3 hours 22 min ago
6 hours 4 min ago
9 hours 12 min ago
9 hours 18 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
16 hours 14 min ago
22 hours 51 min ago
23 hours 31 min ago
23 hours 34 min ago
23 hours 38 min ago