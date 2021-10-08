Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 1st of December 2021 11:58:29 PM Filed under
Misc
  • PostgreSQL: DB Comparer for PostgreSQL version 5.0 released

    EMS Software Development (SQLManager.net) is pleased to announce the new major version of DB Comparer for PostgreSQL - the powerful tool for comparing PostgreSQL databases and discovering differences in their structure.

  • Pocket’s state-by-state guide to the most popular articles in 2021

    We’re just going to say it: it feels a little bit weird to wrap up 2021 because this year feels like three years in one and an extension of 2020 simultaneously. At some point in the near future, 2020 and 2021 will be studied in history books. While we can’t predict what the history books will say, we can analyze what defined this year for us.

    We do just that in Pocket’s Best of 2021 — the most-saved, -read and -shared articles by Pocket readers, spanning culture, science, tech and more.

    As we analyzed the winning articles, we wondered what we might learn if we looked at the data state by state.

  • Celebrating Pocket’s Best of 2021

    We aren’t the only ones putting out Top 10 content lists or Year in Reviews, but we’d argue these lists are different from the rest — a cut above. Pocket readers are a discerning bunch: they gravitate to fascinating long reads that deeply immerse readers in a story or subject; explainers that demystify complex or poorly understood topics; big ideas that challenge us to think and maybe even act differently; and great advice for all facets of life. You’ll find must-read examples of all of these inside these eclectic Best of 2021 collections, from dozens of trustworthy and diverse publications.

    The stories people save most to Pocket often provide a fascinating window into what’s occupying our collective attention each year. In 2019, the most-saved article on Pocket examined how modern economic precarity has turned millennials into the burnout generation. In 2020, the most-read article was a probing and prescient examination of how the Covid-19 pandemic might end.

  • Chromium Blog: Faster Chrome - Let The Compiler do the work

    Chrome is fast, but there's always room for improvement. Often, that's achieved by carefully crafting the algorithms that make up Chrome. But there's a lot of Chrome, so why not let computers do at least some part of our work? In this installment of The Fast And the Curious, we'll show you several changes in how we build Chrome to achieve a 25.8% higher score on Speedometer on Windows and a 22.0% increase in browser responsiveness.

    [...]

    It turns out that the compiler can make even more use of that profile data for PGO. (Not a surprise - once you know where the slow spots are, exactly, you can do a lot to improve!). To make use of that, and enable further improvements, LLVM has something called the "new pass manager". In a nutshell, it's a new way to run optimizations within LLVM, and it helps a lot with PGO. For much more detail, I'd suggest reading the LLVM blog post.

  • LibrePlanet 2022 will be held March 19-20, CFS extended to December 15th

    Have you submitted a talk for LibrePlanet 2022 yet? For those unsure if they could make it to the virtual event, we have now set the dates: March 19 and 20, 2022! We have also extended the Call for Sessions (CfS) until Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:00 EST (15:00 UTC). This gives us time to get a little more organized, and more importantly, gives you the chance to make sure you're a part of LibrePlanet 2022: Living Liberation!

  • Apache Month in Review: November 2021

    Welcome to the latest monthly overview of events from the Apache community. Here's a summary of what happened in November...

  • What is a managed IT service? | Ubuntu

    Technology is one of the main success factors for any organisation. A few decades ago, when technology (and life) were not as fast-paced as today, IT was more about keeping the lights on and maintaining business as usual operations. Today, the game has massively changed. On the roads that are ever-changing, innovation is what keeps the wheel spinning.

    If you think that the world is doing enough innovation today, then it would be very interesting to check the recent Growth & Innovation McKinsey report. This report shows that only 6% of executives are satisfied with innovation within their organisations, with the majority not being able to identify how to encourage innovation!

    So, how is innovation related to managed IT services and the speed at which organisations adopt new technologies? And even more, what is a managed IT service?

  • Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea announced for 2022 | GamingOnLinux

    Developers at Motion Twin / Evil Empire have announced Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea DLC that will be releasing in early 2022 (Q1) and it has a teaser.

    The developer has said it will cost $4.99 at release, which will help continue to fund another year of free updates for Dead Cells along with the next project from Motion Twin. The Queen and the Sea finishes the path started with The Bad Seed and Fatal Falls, giving you a new ending to the game.

  • PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 shows off big game fixes | GamingOnLinux

    RPCS3 continues advancing to truly nail-down the experience of playing classic PlayStation 3 games emulated on modern platforms and a fresh video shows lots of fun.

    This new update includes various graphical glitch fixes for Uncharted 2 and 3, The Last of Us and multiple Ratchet & Clank games. Not only that, their team also worked on uncapping the framerates in Tools of Destruction, Quest for Booty, and A Crack in Time with other games in the Ratchet & Clank series being able to have no in-game limit as well.

Servers: Kubernetes, Uptime/Availability Ranks, and EdgeX Foundry

  • Kubernetes Blog: Contribution, containers and cricket: the Kubernetes 1.22 release interview

    The Kubernetes release train rolls on, and we look ahead to the release of 1.23 next week. As is our tradition, I'm pleased to bring you a look back at the process that brought us the previous version. The release team for 1.22 was led by Savitha Raghunathan, who was, at the time, a Senior Platform Engineer at MathWorks. I spoke to Savitha on the Kubernetes Podcast from Google, the weekly* show covering the Kubernetes and Cloud Native ecosystem. Our release conversations shine a light on the team that puts together each Kubernetes release. Make sure you subscribe, wherever you get your podcasts so you catch the story of 1.23. And in case you're interested in why the show has been on a hiatus the last few weeks, all will be revealed in the next episode!

  • Most Reliable Hosting Company Sites in November 2021

    Rackspace had the most reliable hosting company site in November 2021, with an average connection time of just 8ms across the month and no failed requests. Rackspace has appeared in the top 10 most reliable hosting company sites every month of the past 12 months, and has taken the number one spot in five of those. Rackspace offers a wide variety of cloud hosting solutions from over 40 data centres across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia. [...] Nine of the top 10 hosting company sites used Linux in October, continuing the dominance of Linux. In ninth place, New York Internet (NYI) used FreeBSD.

  • EdgeX Foundry Announces Jakarta, the Project’s First Long Term Support Release - Linux Foundation

    EdgeX Foundry, a Linux Foundation project under the LF Edge project umbrella, today announced the release of version 2.1 of EdgeX, codenamed ‘Jakarta.’ The project’s ninth release, it follows the recent Ireland release, which was the project’s second major release (version 2.0). Jakarta is significant in that it is EdgeX’s first release to offer long term support (LTS).

Debian: Sparky's Annual Server Donations Drive and Latest Debian Development Reports

  • Sparky: Annual donations for our server 2021

    Until January 31, 2022 we have to collect and pay for the server 1500 PLN / 360 Euros / 430 USD plus min. 2800 PLN / ~ 670 Euros / ~ 800 USD for our monthly living and bills, such as: electricity, gas, water, internet, domains, expenses related to improving the functionality of websites, small computer equipment that wears out constantly (memory, pen drives, mice, batteries, etc. …), fuel, as well as rent, food, drugs and immortal taxes. We are starting the fundraising campaign today to make sure we will pay for the server on time, so we could stay online for you another year. It is our passion and work we do all the times, therefore we believe that with your help we will succeed.

  • Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in November 2021

    This month I accepted 564 and rejected 93 packages. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 591.

  • Utkarsh Gupta: FOSS Activites in September 2021

    Here’s my (twenty-fourth) monthly but brief update about the activities I’ve done in the F/L/OSS world.

  • Utkarsh Gupta: FOSS Activites in October 2021

    Here’s my (twenty-fifth) monthly but brief update about the activities I’ve done in the F/L/OSS world.

Kernel: AMD, LVFS, Intel, and Bootlin

  • New Linux Scheduler Patches Can Improve AMD Zen Performance For Some Workloads - Phoronix

    A set of two patches under review on the kernel mailing list for tweaking some kernel scheduler behavior can provide noticeable performance benefits to those using AMD EPYC and Ryzen processors on various workloads. Last year the Linux kernel scheduler code was adapted to allow a floating imbalance between NUMA nodes until 25% of the CPU cores are occupied while higher than that the balancing behaves as normal. Prior to that an imbalance between NUMA nodes was only allowed when the destination node was effectively idle. Longtime Linux kernel developer Mel Gorman who wrote that floating imbalance change between NUMA nodes for the kernel last year has revisited it. Where there isn't a 1:1 relationship between the last-level cache (LLC) and node, such as the case for AMD Zen processors, the imbalancing can be sub-optimal for multiple LLCs.

  • Linux Vendor Firmware Service Serves Up 40 Millionth Download - Phoronix

    With the accelerating growth of the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) for serving up system and component firmware files to Linux users for flashing via the fwupd utility, today it crossed the milestone of having served up more than 40 million firmware files. LVFS/fwupd lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat shared the news of crossing the 40 million download milestone. It's quite a milestone considering back in March of this year was the milestone of 25 million firmware downloads.

  • Intel's Alder Lake is slowing down Linux kernel 5.16 • The Register

    The mixture of performance and efficiency CPUs in Intel's 12th-gen Core processors, code-named Alder Lake, hasn't just caused problems for some Windows gamers – it's led to complications for Linux. Phoronix' Michael Larabel noticed that Release Candidate 1 of the future kernel ran slower than expected on Alder Lake motherboards.. What may be a partial fix, at least, has just landed. This performance regression involves two related problems. What's interesting is that the origins of at least one of the issues affecting the latest Intel chips lies in a totally different architecture.

  • Bootlin eligible to French “Crédit Impôt Recherche” tax incentive

    In 2021, Bootlin has initiated the process to be eligible to this tax incentive mechanism, and we are happy to announce that after studying Bootlin’s expertise, engineering experience and achievements, the French tax administration has confirmed that Bootlin can deliver research and development activities fulfilling the Crédit Impôt Recherche criteria to its customers. This means that Bootlin customers in France can now integrate the cost of Bootlin engineering services that correspond to research and development activities into their Crédit Impôt Recherche and receive a tax incentive corresponding to up to 30% of the cost of our engineering services.

New Videos: KDE, German State Moves to Linux, and Google's YouTube Moves Away From Actual Users

