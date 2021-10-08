Language Selection

Tribulations with Linux on Zidoo M6 Rockchip RK3566 mini PC

I could recover and boot to the Linux-Qt again on Zidoo M6. It would probably be feasible to update the Ubuntu image for the Firefly mini PC with the device tree file from the Zidoo M6 mini PC, but I’m not sure why I’d have to torture myself. So I’ll leave it at that for now.

Since Zidoo M6 is a board and mini PC targeting business and industrial customers, instead of individuals, Zidoo should be able to provide adequate Linux support to help their customers get started with their project(s). But at least, we know that Linux on Rockchip RK3566/RK3568 may require more work, you can’t simply use an image from another board and expect it to boot, and in most cases, it’s possible to recover a bricked device from Rockchip by simply pulling eMMC D0 pin to the ground.
Qt Creator 6 Open-Source IDE Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Based on the Qt 6.2 LTS series of the popular widget toolkit for creating graphical user interfaces for cross-platform apps, Qt Creator 6 is here a little over three months after Qt Creator 5 with various new features and many improvements for Qt application developers. Highlights of Qt Creator 6 include separate launching of external processes, such as the build tools, clang-tidy and other tools, to avoids issues on Linux, support for general multi-cursor editing and support for importing and exporting font settings in the text editor, C++ code model based on LLVM 13, as well as full support for editing C++ with Clangd. Read more

Vivaldi 5.0 Brings Early Christmas Gift - Introduces Shareable Browser Themes, Automatic Translation

Vivaldi 5.0 released with impressive updates and arguably making it the best Linux web browser today. Read on for the release coverage. Read more

Vivaldi Web Browser Turns 5, Celebrates with New Features

Thankfully I didn’t need to think too hard. The brains behind the browser made a unique play from the off, positioning Vivaldi as the choice du jour for power-users left frustrated by the tightly-controlled experiences offered elsewhere. To celebrate its fifth birthday the browser makes a new update available, Vivaldi 5.0. Vivaldi 5.0 includes a couple of interesting additions (which I’ll get to in a moment) but the real party is taking place over on Android. Vivaldi for Android 5.0 introduces something of a first: a two-tier tab bar (!). Read more

today's howtos

  1. My Homelab NAS on NixOS

    Installing NixOS was utterly painless. Using a combination of settings from the Arch Linux wiki (seriously wish I could get a printed copy of that thing, it's worth its weight in gold for how much weird arcane things you can learn from it), the NixOS wiki and copying things off of a Synology box's samba configuration file, I managed to trick everything into working and now all the machines on our tailnet can access the data on the NAS without too much trouble. Even iPhones and iPads thanks to the recent addition of SMB mounting on iP{hone|ad}OS. It also works over Tailscale too, so I can get into the NAS' files anywhere I have an internet connection.

  2. Logitech MX Keys and MX Master on OpenBSD using Logi Bolt

    Long story short, I need a way to manage a Windows (pro) laptop, an OpenBSD thinkpad and an iPad Pro with a single keyboard & mouse. After a bit of digging, I ended up getting a Logitech MX Keys and Logitech MX Master 3.

  3. SSH alternatives for mobile, high-latency or unreliable connections

    SSH is the best option in most cases. It is widely used, usually installed by default, and clients exist for every platform. However, there are a few cases where you may want to consider an SSH alternative. I was recently looking for ways to solve these edge cases. These are my notes on alternative SSH servers.

  4. Unfortunately, damaged ZFS filesystems can be more or less unrepairable

    The second unfortunate aspect is that generally you can't repair this damage the way you can in more conventional filesystems. Because of ZFS's immutability and checksums, once something makes it to disk with a valid checksum, it's forever. If what made it to disk was broken or corrupted, it stays broken or corrupted; there's no way to fix it in place and no mechanism in ZFS to quietly fix it in a new version. Instead, the only way to get rid of the problem is to delete the corrupted data in some way, generally after copying out as much of the rest of your data as you can (and need to). If you're lucky, you can delete the affected file; if you're somewhat unfortunate, you're going to have to destroy the filesystem; if you're really unlucky, the entire pool needs to be recreated.

  5. How to work more efficiently with log files using Linux csvkit - TechRepublic

    All IT pros and incident handlers have to deal almost daily with log files from various sources. Learn to work more quickly and efficiently to get the best out of CSV files with csvkit on Linux.

  6. How to install Notepadqq on Elementary OS 6.0
  7. How to install Netbeans 8.1 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Netbeans 8.1 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  8. How to install Windows 11 on Ubuntu 20.04 using VirtualBox - Linux Shout

    Windows 11 is the latest Microsoft operating system that we can install on Ubuntu 20.04 focal fossa Linux to test it using VirtualBox. Here we let you know how? If you have just moved to Linux for some reason but there are some apps that only work on Windows such as Microsoft Office, Adobe, and others. Then running Windows using a Virtual machine is a good idea. For those who don’t know about VirtualBox, it is an open-source application to create and manage virtual machines on all popular operating systems.

