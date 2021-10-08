Android Leftovers

Tribulations with Linux on Zidoo M6 Rockchip RK3566 mini PC

I could recover and boot to the Linux-Qt again on Zidoo M6. It would probably be feasible to update the Ubuntu image for the Firefly mini PC with the device tree file from the Zidoo M6 mini PC, but I’m not sure why I’d have to torture myself. So I’ll leave it at that for now. Since Zidoo M6 is a board and mini PC targeting business and industrial customers, instead of individuals, Zidoo should be able to provide adequate Linux support to help their customers get started with their project(s). But at least, we know that Linux on Rockchip RK3566/RK3568 may require more work, you can’t simply use an image from another board and expect it to boot, and in most cases, it’s possible to recover a bricked device from Rockchip by simply pulling eMMC D0 pin to the ground.

5 Best Free and Open Source Haskell Static Site Generators

LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.