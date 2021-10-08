Games: OpenBSD, Steam, Jingle Jam, and Liftoff: Micro Drones
The state of Steam on OpenBSD
Steam is a closed source program, while it's now also available on Linux doesn't mean it run on OpenBSD. The Linux Steam version is compiled for linux and without the sources we can't port it on OpenBSD.
Steam On Linux Marketshare Edges Tiny Bit Higher In November - Phoronix
With the beginning of a new month comes updated Steam Survey results from Valve for the month prior. The Steam on Linux marketshare continues increasing albeit ever so slightly.
The Steam on Linux marketshare stabilized when Steam Play came about for running Windows games on Linux with ease. Earlier this year since the announcement of the Arch Linux powered Steam Deck gaming console, we've seen the Linux gaming marketshare continuing to increase ever so slightly each month. It's still been sub-2% from where Steam on Linux originally debuted at nine years ago in beta, but at least well off the small fraction of 1% it had fallen to prior to Steam Play rejuvenating the Linux gaming scene.
November marked 7 months of Linux rising on Steam & 5 months above 1% | GamingOnLinux
I think we can now firmly say that we are the 1%? Another month is down as so the latest Steam Hardware Survey numbers are out and it continues being very positive for Linux gaming.
The Jingle Jam 2021 Games Collection is live to help charity | GamingOnLinux
Want to help good causes and get some awesome games at the same time? The Jingle Jam 2021 Games Collection is live for another year with plenty to love.
This is a yearly fundraising event is hosted by members of Yogscast (and friends), and this is the biggest yet with 14 charities supported and covers everything from national to global issues including disabled access to gaming and sport, cancer research, tackling structural racism and inequalities, LGBTQ+ issues, environmentalism and sustainability.
A love-letter to the FPV community, Liftoff: Micro Drones lands in Early Access | GamingOnLinux
Love drone racing and think it's getting a bit too cold for the outside world? Check out the new release of Liftoff: Micro Drones that's in Early Access. Developed by LuGus Studios, the same studio that created Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing and also Midnight Protocol.
"Explore the world of FPV like never before! In Liftoff: Micro Drones any indoor area becomes an exciting aerial playground. Explore, customize and compete in this simulator dedicated to the micro drones class.
