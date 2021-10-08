today's howtos
How To Install Nano Text Editor on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nano Text Editor on cPanel 8. For those of you who didn’t know, GNU nano is a small editor for on the terminal. It includes all the basic functionality same as other text editors such as UTF-8 encoding, syntax highlighting, search and replace with regular expression support, multiple buffers, spellchecking, and more. Nano is often preferred by new users because of its simplicity, compared to other command-line text editors such as vi/vim and emacs.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Nano on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, and Rocky Linux distributions.
Install Jellyfin Media Server in Ubuntu, Debian & Linux Mint
The same way a file manager organizes your files and documents is the same way a media server manages media files like music videos, TV shows, photos, and movies.
Jellyfin is a media server that goes the extra mile in managing and organizing media files. It even makes it possible to stream these files on other PCs, TVs, or phones so long as these media devices are connected to the internet or the same network.
This article seeks to walk us through the installation and usage of the Jellyfin media server in Ubuntu, Debian, and Linux Mint.
How to Set a Custom SSH Warning Banner and MOTD in Linux
SSH banner warnings are necessary when companies or organizations want to display a stern warning to discourage unauthorized parties from accessing a server.
These warnings are displayed just before the password prompt so that unauthorized users who are about to log in are made aware of the consequences of doing so. Typically, these warnings are legal ramifications that unauthorized users can suffer should they decide to proceed with accessing the server.
Be advised that a banner warning is by no means a way of preventing unauthorized users from logging in. The warning banner is simply a warning meant to deter unauthorized parties from logging in. If you want to block unauthorized users from logging in, then additional SSH configurations are required.
How to Run Multiple Commands at once in Linux
As a Linux administrator, you may know how useful the command line can be to work with various activity such as installing the application, installing the system patch, and restarting the service.
Running two or more commands at once is even more efficient and saves good time.
In this tutorial, we’ll see the different ways to combine and execute multiple Linux commands efficiently.
How to Reset Forgotten Root Password in RHEL/CentOS & Fedora
This article will guide you through simple steps to reset forgotten root password in RHEL-based Linux distributions such as CentOS 8 and Fedora 35/34.
Resetting the forgotten root user password generally requires a few easy instructions that will guide you to reset the root password and you will thereafter be able to log in using the new password.
How to Install or Upgrade PHP 8.1 on Ubuntu 20.04 - Cloudbooklet
PHP 8.1 is the latest PHP version released on 2021. In this guide you are going to learn how to install the latest PHP version which is currently 8.1 on your Ubuntu 20.04 system or server and configure it with Apache and Nginx. You will also learn how to upgrade your PHP version to latest.
This tutorial guides you to configure PHP INI settings, FPM settings, Pools, etc which is more useful for your application to run smooth.
This installation is tested on Google Cloud Platform with a Compute Compute Engine VM Instance. This set up will work on all Linux servers.
How to Install & Configure InfluxDB2 in Rocky Linux/CentOS 8 – Citizix
InfluxDB is the database in which we will store the metrics sent from the agent. This database is designed to withstand high write and read loads.
InfluxDB is an open source time series database. It has everything you need from a time series platform in a single binary – a multi-tenanted time series database, UI and dashboarding tools, background processing and monitoring agent. All this makes deployment and setup a breeze and easier to secure.
The InfluxDB Platform also includes APIs, tools, and an ecosystem that includes 10 client and server libraries, Telegraf plugins, visualization integrations with Grafana, Google Data Studio, and data sources integrations with Google Bigtable, BigQuery, and more.
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, TLLTS, and FLOSS Weekly
Beijing reveals five-year plan to grow software industry
China's software industry is underperforming internationally and needs to lean into open source technology to improve, the nation's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Tuesday. "Software is the soul of a new generation of information technology, the foundation of digital economic development, and the key support for the construction of manufacturing power, network power and digital China," according to a (machine-translated) announcement from the Ministry. The document boasts that great strides were made in China's software industry under the the 13th five-year plan, which ran from 2016–20, but is also is critical about the state of software in China. MIIT said China has has a fragile software supply chain, lacks depth in homegrown applications, and just doesn't value software or intellectual property. A lack of skilled developers is a symptom and a cause of those issues. The Ministry is also concerned about international competitiveness, and suggests deeper international exchanges and open cooperation so that China improves its software prowess to reach an equal footing with global players. Among the plans to improve the state of homegrown software is a call to develop an "emerging field of software products with ecological influence by 2025", some of it developed in one of 20 new Chinese software parks. China also wants to build "two or three open source communities with international influence."
Security Leftovers
Is It Worthwhile Running Intel Alder Lake With mitigations=off?
Over the past month of trying out Intel Alder Lake processors on Linux, one of the questions that has come up a few times but not readily disclosed is whether it's still worthwhile on this latest-generation process to boot with "mitigations=off" to disable CPU security mitigations to help squeeze out some otherwise lost performance. Here are some benchmarks to answer that questions. Particularly with Intel CPUs from 2018 and prior where there isn't in-silicon changes for mitigating the likes of Spectre and Meltdown, some Linux users have resorted to running with "mitigations=off" to run the security risk but at increased (or otherwise regressed) performance. This Linux parameter allows booting the system with software-controlled CPU security mitigations disabled. Running with mitigations disabled is a security risk but for prior generations of Intel CPUs can make a measurable difference with workloads that are heavy on context switching, I/O, and other areas impacted by the software mitigations.
