Programming Leftovers
-
Advent of Code 2021: Day 1 Three Ways
True to tradition (further evidence here), I decided to solve the first day of this year's Advent of Code on my Amiga. I didn't stop there, however. As previously explained, I've been bitten by some kind of mainframe bug and also made an attempt in COBOL. But first of all, I solved it in Python. The three solutions are quite similar in their approach, yet I think they showcase some of the fundamentals and particularities of each language in a nice way.
-
This shouldn't have happened: A vulnerability postmortem
The maximum size signature that this structure can handle is whatever the largest union member is, in this case that’s RSA at 2048 bytes. That’s 16384 bits, large enough to accommodate signatures from even the most ridiculously oversized keys.
Okay, but what happens if you just....make a signature that’s bigger than that?
Well, it turns out the answer is memory corruption. Yes, really.
-
[Old] doas insults
There’s no question that doas does exactly what I need from a sudo replacement with simpler configuration, but there is one feature of sudo that I’ve found myself missing:
Insults. sudo has a marvelous feature where, if enabled, it insults you upon getting your password incorrect or authorization failing for some other reason. doas in its effort to be a sudo replacement without all the bloat, neglects to implement this. Fortunately, it’s easy enough to work around.
-
Fortran newsletter: December 2021
Welcome to the December 2021 edition of the monthly Fortran newsletter. The newsletter comes out at the beginning of every month and details Fortran news from the previous month.
-
This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 419
-
Winter Blog Backlog: Recent Progress
The purpose of these posts is to maintain continuity and skip the detail. They mainly have bullet points and links, including #zulip-links and #comments.
[...]
This first backlog post sketches recent progress and releases, and is more detailed. For context, the last release was Oil 0.9.4 - User Feedback, less than 2 weeks ago.
-
Raku Advent Calendar: Day 2 – Rotation of Log files in a nutshell
Santa has a cloud-based application that helps him to deliver the gifts to the children. Once the gifts have been delivered Santa registers the delivery operation through the deliveries.log file. Just after the inspector elves review this log file comparing it with the list of children to ensure that all the children have received correctly their gifts.
-
UNIX Wars – The Battle for Standards
The battle for Unix standardization continued into the 1990s, until a couple of events changed everything. First, in the early 1990s, the economy took a turn for the worst. “Bull, DEC, IBM, and the computer side of Siemens all lost money. AT&T resold its share of Sun.” Second, Microsoft entered the enterprise operating system with the release of Windows NT in 1993. “The proprietary NT was aimed squarely at Unix and was intended to extend Microsoft’s desktop hegemony to the data center and other places owned by the likes of Sun servers.”
In an attempt to stop an exodus of users from Unix to Windows NT, Unix rivals created the Common Open Software Environment, which was another attempt to create a Unix standard.
-
Today in Techrights
Alpha Releases of openSUSE Leap 15.4 are Available for Testing
Alpha releases of openSUSE Leap 15.4 are now available for download on get.opensuse.org. The fourth minor release of Leap 15 has entered its alpha development stage. During the Alpha phase, regular Alpha images will be built on a rolling basis until mid-February when the point release is scheduled to transition to a Beta build phase. The beta submission deadline is February 16, according to the roadmap. The Beta phase has a similar model until the General Availability of the release. The rolling builds stop after the Beta phase is complete and Leap transitions into a maintenance and security update phase upon beoming public available.
Web Browsers Leftovers
