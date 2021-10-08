IBM/Red Hat leftovers
Community Blog monthly summary: November 2021
In November, we published 32 posts. The site had 3,987 visits from 2,021 unique viewers. 1,080 visits came from search engines, while 125 came from Twitter and 58 came from Discussion.
How to do data science without big data
Too often, IT leaders park their data science initiatives until they can build a robust data engineering layer. They wait for a data warehouse to be available before planning data analytics projects, assuming that advanced analytics is essential for transformational business value and that large volumes of neatly organized data are a prerequisite for it.
7 ways to balance agility and planning
Often, planning appears to be in direct conflict with agility. Business agility ensures that your organization can pivot and react quickly, embrace internal and external change, and commit to continuous improvement. An agile organization is like a strong tree, which bends to survive in relentless wind, compared to a rigid tree, which breaks.
Celebrating 15 years of partner leadership with Mark Enzweiler
Since joining Red Hat in 2006, Mark Enzweiler has been instrumental in growing the Red Hat partner ecosystem to where it is today. By establishing and leading a global channel strategy, Mark’s team has helped partners more efficiently sell and deliver complete customer solutions using Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio.
Now, Mark is retiring as senior vice president of Global Partners & Alliances after 15 years of leadership. Read on to hear more from Mark on his experiences with Red Hat partners over the years.
Packaging applications to install on other machines with Python | Enable Sysadmin
In my last article in this series, I showed how to write a script in Python that returned a list of RPM-installed software installed on a machine.
[...]
Now I want to package an application so that I can install it easily, including all the dependencies, on other machines. In this article, I'll show how to use the setuptools package to do that.
That's a lot to cover, so basic knowledge of Python is required. Even if you don't know much, the code is simple to follow, and the boilerplate code is small.
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Alpha Releases of openSUSE Leap 15.4 are Available for Testing
Alpha releases of openSUSE Leap 15.4 are now available for download on get.opensuse.org. The fourth minor release of Leap 15 has entered its alpha development stage. During the Alpha phase, regular Alpha images will be built on a rolling basis until mid-February when the point release is scheduled to transition to a Beta build phase. The beta submission deadline is February 16, according to the roadmap. The Beta phase has a similar model until the General Availability of the release. The rolling builds stop after the Beta phase is complete and Leap transitions into a maintenance and security update phase upon beoming public available.
Web Browsers Leftovers
