today's leftovers
All Virtual LibrePlanet 2022 Scheduled for March 19-20 - FOSS Force
On Wednesday, the Free Software Foundation’s program manager, Zoë Kooyman, announced in a post on the organization’s website, that LibrePlanet 2022 will be held March 19 and 20 of next year, with the theme being “Living Liberation.” She also announced that the event’s Call for Sessions has been extended until December 15, 2021.
“This gives us time to get a little more organized, and more importantly, gives you the chance to make sure you’re a part of LibrePlanet 2022: Living Liberation!” she said.
Until last year when the event went online as a response to COVID-19, LibrePlanet has always been held at venues in the Boston area where the FSF is headquarted. While the event can be broadly classified as an open source conference, its ideology is more closely associated with the “free software” philosophy of Richard Stallman and the Free Software Foundation he founded, which is similar to open source but which diverges on key issues.
Hubris and Humility
We have known for quite some time that we would open source Hubris: not only is open source core to our own commercial thesis at Oxide, we also believe that the open source revolution — and its many advantages for customers — are long overdue in the lowest layers of the software stack. So we were waiting for the right occasion, and the Open Source Firmware Conference afforded us an excellent one: if you are a listener of our On the Metal podcast, you heard us talk about OSFC a bunch, and it felt entirely fitting that we would kickoff our own open source firmware contribution there. And while the conference starts today, the good news is that you haven’t missed anything! Or at least, not yet: the conference is virtual, so if you want to hear Cliff talk about Hubris in his own words — and it’s before 12:10 Pacific today — it’s not too late to buy a ticket! (The recording will naturally be released after the conference.)
What is an SQL client and What SQL Database client?
Structured Query Language (SQL) is a domain-specific language built to aid in designing and managing data in relational databases.
There are many types of SQL databases like MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle DB, PostgreSQL, and MSSQL.
SQL client is a program that accesses SQL database and performs database operations and SQL queries.
SQL client programs are fundamental tools for developers, database admin stators, and database developers. They aid developers in database management, executing SQL queries, navigating the database, and taking backup.
DESQview/X : The forgotten mid-1990s OS from the future
This multitasking wasn't the cooperative multi-tasking that we saw in early Windows (through 3.11) and MacOS up through version 9. No sir-ee bob. DESQview had true, preemptive multi-tasking. Fast. Stable. Lightweight. It was downright impressive.
But it was all text-mode.
Then DESQview/X came along, in the 1990s, bringing a complete X11 (aka X Windows) graphical interface with it.
Programming Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Alpha Releases of openSUSE Leap 15.4 are Available for Testing
Alpha releases of openSUSE Leap 15.4 are now available for download on get.opensuse.org. The fourth minor release of Leap 15 has entered its alpha development stage. During the Alpha phase, regular Alpha images will be built on a rolling basis until mid-February when the point release is scheduled to transition to a Beta build phase. The beta submission deadline is February 16, according to the roadmap. The Beta phase has a similar model until the General Availability of the release. The rolling builds stop after the Beta phase is complete and Leap transitions into a maintenance and security update phase upon beoming public available.
Web Browsers Leftovers
