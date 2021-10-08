Open Hardware/Modding: Seeed, Turing Pi, WheelchairDriver, Raspberry Pi Seeed XIAO BLE - A tiny nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.0 board with (optional) IMU sensor and microphone - CNX Software Seeed Studio has just introduced two new members to their XIAO board family with the Seeed XIAO BLE and XIAO BLE Sense boards equipped with Nordic Semi nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.0 microcontroller, as well as an IMU sensor and microphone on the “Sense” model. Just like the earlier XIAO RP2040 board, the tiny Seed XIAO BLE board can be programmed with Arduino, MicroPython, and CircuityPython, and offers two headers with 7-pin each for GPIOs. What’s really new is the wireless connectivity, the sensors, and a battery charging circuitry.

Turing Pi 2: 4 Raspberry Pi nodes on a mini ITX board The Turing Pi 2 is a mini ITX motherboard capable of holding up to four Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4s or NVIDIA Jetson Nanos, and it integrates a board management backplane, power management, and gigabit Ethernet switch, alongside various PCI Express breakouts, so you can build a 4-node SBC cluster.

WheelchairDriver This site is for those that want to understand powerchairs better. Or to fix or modify your own powerchair or to build superior ones as I do. Including related subjects such a disabled adapted vehicles and houses. There's a LOT of information on this site and some very clever helpful people on the forum that can help you, or to share ideas. And that have or are building similar chairs themselves.

Making a CAN bus module work with a Raspberry Pi For some upcoming projects I need to have a working CAN bus to play with. On one end I have my Linux laptop with a USB CAN bus module. On the other end I bought a cheap module which claimed to be Raspberry Pi compatible. It turns out that it needs a little tweak first.

Programming Leftovers Advent of Code 2021: Day 1 Three Ways True to tradition (further evidence here), I decided to solve the first day of this year's Advent of Code on my Amiga. I didn't stop there, however. As previously explained, I've been bitten by some kind of mainframe bug and also made an attempt in COBOL. But first of all, I solved it in Python. The three solutions are quite similar in their approach, yet I think they showcase some of the fundamentals and particularities of each language in a nice way.

This shouldn't have happened: A vulnerability postmortem The maximum size signature that this structure can handle is whatever the largest union member is, in this case that’s RSA at 2048 bytes. That’s 16384 bits, large enough to accommodate signatures from even the most ridiculously oversized keys. Okay, but what happens if you just....make a signature that’s bigger than that? Well, it turns out the answer is memory corruption. Yes, really.

[Old] doas insults There’s no question that doas does exactly what I need from a sudo replacement with simpler configuration, but there is one feature of sudo that I’ve found myself missing: Insults. sudo has a marvelous feature where, if enabled, it insults you upon getting your password incorrect or authorization failing for some other reason. doas in its effort to be a sudo replacement without all the bloat, neglects to implement this. Fortunately, it’s easy enough to work around.

Fortran newsletter: December 2021 Welcome to the December 2021 edition of the monthly Fortran newsletter. The newsletter comes out at the beginning of every month and details Fortran news from the previous month.

This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 419

Winter Blog Backlog: Recent Progress The purpose of these posts is to maintain continuity and skip the detail. They mainly have bullet points and links, including #zulip-links and #comments. [...] This first backlog post sketches recent progress and releases, and is more detailed. For context, the last release was Oil 0.9.4 - User Feedback, less than 2 weeks ago.

Raku Advent Calendar: Day 2 – Rotation of Log files in a nutshell Santa has a cloud-based application that helps him to deliver the gifts to the children. Once the gifts have been delivered Santa registers the delivery operation through the deliveries.log file. Just after the inspector elves review this log file comparing it with the list of children to ensure that all the children have received correctly their gifts.

UNIX Wars – The Battle for Standards The battle for Unix standardization continued into the 1990s, until a couple of events changed everything. First, in the early 1990s, the economy took a turn for the worst. “Bull, DEC, IBM, and the computer side of Siemens all lost money. AT&T resold its share of Sun.” Second, Microsoft entered the enterprise operating system with the release of Windows NT in 1993. “The proprietary NT was aimed squarely at Unix and was intended to extend Microsoft’s desktop hegemony to the data center and other places owned by the likes of Sun servers.” In an attempt to stop an exodus of users from Unix to Windows NT, Unix rivals created the Common Open Software Environment, which was another attempt to create a Unix standard.