Files and GTK 4
Let’s start with some history. GTK 4 has been in development since 2016 and it’s been expected that the Files application would be ported, obviously.
In 2018, a Google Summer of Code project from Ernestas Kulik produced a port of Files to GTK 3.9x, the development version of what would become GTK 4. It included a port of the custom EelCanvas widget (used to implement the Files icon view).
Although it was not meant for general use, Ernestas’s port was very useful, both for the development of GTK 4 itself, as well as the preparation of the Files app for the future. Many compatible changes were applied to the master branch, which both improved the code design and laid the preparations for a later port to GTK 4.
RethinkDB is a free and open-source, distributed document-oriented database originally created by the company of the same name. It is a free and open-source NoSQL database system that makes it easier for building realtime apps. It comes with a graphical user interface that can be accessible from the web browser and used to manage the database. It uses JSON to load the applications into and read the database. RethinkDB is built to store JSON documents and you can scale it to multiple machines easily. It is easy to set up and has a simple query language that supports table joins and group by.
In this video, I am going to show how to install Ubuntu MATE 21.10.
In today’s guide, I am going to take you through the installation of node.js on Fedora 35.
Node.js is an open-source cross-platform, backend javascript runtime environment that runs on the V8 engine and executes javascript code outside of a web browser.
A Node.js app runs in a single process, without creating a new thread for every request. It provides a set of asynchronous I/O primitives in its standard library that prevent javascript code from blocking and generally, libraries from node.js are written using non-blocking paradigms, making blocking behaviour the exceptions rather than the norm.
When Node.js performs an I/O operation, like reading from the network, accessing a database or the filesystem, instead of blocking the thread and wasting CPU cycles waiting, Node.js will resume the operations when the response comes back. This allows Node.js to handle thousands of concurrent connections with a single server without introducing the burden of managing thread concurrency, which could be a significant source of bugs.
In this tutorial, we’ll learn the difference between a Django project and a Django app, and how to start a new Django project.
Django is the Python web framework of choice for building web applications. It’s a mature, full-featured, flexible and open-source framework that lets you build anything from a simple CRUD application to a more complex, multi-app project like a photo-sharing app.
Here’s how to keep iptables firewall rules persistent between reboots, so you don’t lost them after the system is rebooted.
Iptables is a command-line firewall utility in Linux operating system that uses policy chains to allow or block traffic. However, by default iptables rules will not survive through a server reboot. They are reset when you reboot your Linux system. So, how do I persist iptables rules?
The iptables store the rules in the system memory. In other words, it do not save these rules persistently to the disk as a file. Fortunately, there is a very easy way to keep these iptables rules persistently to a disk, which I will show you now.
In this guide we are going to learn how to install Telegraf and configure InfluxDB v2 output on a Rocky Linux server 8. This guide also works for any RHEL 8 based server like Alma Linux 8, Centos 8, Oracle Linux 8 etc.
Telegraf is a plugin-driven server agent for collecting & reporting metrics, and is the first piece of the TICK stack. Telegraf has plugins to source a variety of metrics directly from the system it’s running on, pull metrics from third-party APIs, or even listen for metrics via a statsd and Kafka consumer services. It also has output plugins to send metrics to a variety of other datastores, services, and message queues, including InfluxDB, Graphite, OpenTSDB, Datadog, Librato, Kafka, MQTT, NSQ, and many others.
HardInfo is a graphical system information (hardware, system info, software) and benchmark tool. Since there have not been any new HardInfo releases since 2009 (but the tool is still under development), I have created a PPA to easily install HardInfo 0.6 alpha (from Git) built with GTK3 on Ubuntu, Pop!_OS and Linux Mint. At the end of the post, you'll also find links with newer, third-party HardInfo packages for Arch Linux and Fedora.
Hardinfo system hardware information Linux
The application can display system hardware information such as CPU (cores, frequencies, cache, etc.), RAM (available RAM, memory sockets, etc.), motherboard and BIOS, GPU, disks, peripherals, temperatures and much more.
What's more, the tool can also show software information like the used Linux distribution and version, kernel information and loaded modules, installed development tools versions, as well as system information like boot history, memory usage, filesystem usage, display (e.g. the screen resolution, the session type: X11 or Wayland, etc.), and more.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MariaDB on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, MariaDB is an open-source one of the most popular relational database management systems (RDBMS) that is a highly compatible drop-in replacement of MySQL. It offers a better storage engine along with faster caching and query performance.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the MariaDB 10.6 on a Fedora 35.
Cassandra is an open-source distributed database management system with a wide column store and a NoSQL database that can handle massive amounts of data across many commodity servers with no single point of failure. It was created by the Apache Software Foundation and is written in Java. In this article, we will go through the step-by-step process to install Cassandra in CentOS 7 Linux.
How To Enable App Battery Saver on Your Android Device
