Open 3D Engine (O3DE) Update
Open 3D Foundation announces first major release of Open 3D Engine
The news in brief: Simulation developers can now create 3D content with the new Open 3D Engine (O3DE) Linux editor and engine runtime, and a new Debian package and Windows installer provide a faster route to getting started with the engine.
In July, we formed the Open 3D Foundation and released the Developer Preview of Open 3D Engine—a modular and extensible engine free from commercial license requirements that includes a multi-threaded photorealistic renderer, a 3D content editor, a server authoritative networking stack with native cloud integrations, and a programmable asset processing pipeline. The Developer Preview gave the community early access to a source-only version of the engine in order to evaluate the core set of capabilities, provide feedback on the project, and begin contributing to O3DE’s development and governance.
With today’s release, developers can build 3D games and simulations, or a customized game engine on a stable foundation with support from the O3DE community and O3DF. Developers using Linux can now install a native version of the engine with the Debian-based Linux package distribution. Teams using Windows can get started even faster with a verified Windows installer. This release also adds new developer features such as performance profiling and benchmarking tools, an experimental terrain system, a Script Canvas integration for the multiplayer networking system, and an SDK to facilitate engine customization with platform support for Windows, Linux, MacOS, iOS, and Android. In addition to core engine capabilities, Open 3D Foundation members have contributed new capabilities to O3DE through the extensible Gem system. Kythera released an update to their artificial intelligence Gem to add support for pre-built O3DE SDK, enabling creators to include AI behaviors in their games and simulations. Cesium released a geospatial 3D tile extension. PopcornFX released a Gem for particle visual effects. The Gem system has also been extended to enable external Gem repositories, making it even easier to add capabilities from third party contributors.
O3DE 21.11 Released As First Major Open 3D Engine Release - Phoronix
This summer there was the surprise announcement of Amazon's Lumberyard game engine being open-sourced and it being developed as the Open 3D Engine by the then newly-created Open 3D Foundation as part of the Linux Foundation.
Amazon's Lumberyard served as the basis for the Open 3D Engine as an Apache 2.0 licensed game engine available without any commercial terms or other obstacles. In the months since this code has continued to be refined, initial Linux support added after embarrassingly not having this at time of announcement for this Linux Foundation hosted effort, and growing industry/developer interest in this open-source game engine option.
Open 3D Engine (O3DE) sees a first major release, Linux support in preview | GamingOnLinux
Open 3D Engine (O3DE) from the Open 3D Foundation is what was once Amazon Lumberyard, now open source it's just had a first major stable release.
In 2021, the Linux Foundation Drove Innovation Across the Technology Spectrum and in Key Industry Verticals - Linux Foundation
The Linux Foundation welcomed the Open 3D Foundation into its community of families in July of 2021. The first project in the foundation was the Open 3D Engine known as O3DE. Amazon Web Services donated it under an Apache 2.0 and MIT licensing model. The mission of the Open 3D Engine is to make an open source, fully-featured, high-fidelity, real-time 3D engine for building games and simulations available to every industry.
Since its inception, it has raised $2.7 million in commitments from 26 partners in over two years. It has received signed commitments from a range of companies such as Adobe, Intel, AWS, Niantic, Huawei, SideFX, HERE, and others.
The foundation is focused on industries that utilize 3D technologies. This includes video games, automotive, simulation, robotics, energy, real estate, training, film, special effects, machine learning, aerospace, and many other verticals.
Since its inception, it has grown to over 3600 stars, 1100 forks of the repository, 1,500 Discord users, and 500+ active members are online. It has increased to over 130 authors of code, 7000 file changes, 2,000,000 changes to lines of code, and a vibrant & active self-sustaining support community averaging 500 messages & minutes per day.
RK3399K based module and SBC can operate at -20 to 80℃
Forlinx announced a “FET3399K-C SOM” that runs Android 7.1 or Linux on a Rockchip RK3399K with up to 4GB LPDDR3 and 32GB eMMC plus -20 to 80℃ support. An “OK3399K-C” SBC based on it offers GbE, 4x USB, HDMI, MIPI DSI/CSI, M.2, and mini-PCIe. Forlinx announced an update to its FET3399-C SOM and OK3399-C SBC that advances from the the Rockchip RK3399 to the RK3399K, enabling a wider -20 to 80℃ operating range instead of 0 to 80℃ . The FET3399K-C SOM and OK3399K-C SBC appear to be otherwise identical to the year-old originals. Since we missed that announcement, we cover the boards in detail below.
Android Leftovers
Files and GTK 4
Let’s start with some history. GTK 4 has been in development since 2016 and it’s been expected that the Files application would be ported, obviously. In 2018, a Google Summer of Code project from Ernestas Kulik produced a port of Files to GTK 3.9x, the development version of what would become GTK 4. It included a port of the custom EelCanvas widget (used to implement the Files icon view). Although it was not meant for general use, Ernestas’s port was very useful, both for the development of GTK 4 itself, as well as the preparation of the Files app for the future. Many compatible changes were applied to the master branch, which both improved the code design and laid the preparations for a later port to GTK 4.
today's howtos
