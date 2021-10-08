Developing A Game Engine with Perl
Developing A Game Engine with Perl : Part 2 - Mouse Input | Shawn [blogs.perl.org]
Let me start by saying.... I DO NOT KNOW WHAT I AM DOING.
Literally, developing a game engine is not on my resume... yet! So any code or ways of doing anything you read here, is just what I've figured out and works for me, which by no means should suggest to you that it is the proper way to do what ever it may be. Please consult your local guru first.
OK, now that we have that established... Please consider the following as entertainment and should you learn along the way with me, that's wonderful!
Now, by the time of writing this article, I am several months into this undertaking. I'll describe in future posts what the engine is capable of, but for today, let me tell you about what happened over the last 2 weeks. I will likely break them up into separate posts for easier consumption.
Developing A Game Engine with Perl: Part 3 - Hardware Failure & Server Upgrade | Shawn [blogs.perl.org]
It's been a while since I've had to look at system logs in Linux OpenSuSE. I used to remember just doing a tail -f /var/log/messages or what ever log file you wanted to watch. I guess at some point since then they switched to using systemd journal service and you can now view everything using journalctl
Developing A Game Engine with Perl : Part 4 - UEFI vs OpenSuSE Installer | Shawn [blogs.perl.org]
This is where things get interesting. After finally getting the computer together, I downloaded the OpenSuSE ISO for 64bit. I went with Tumbleweed again. It worked well with the last server, so I'll just go with what I know. Tumbleweed is a rolling release linux, which means I shouldn't have to reinstall when a new version is released and I should still stay up to date. I created a bootable USB from ISO in Ubuntu 20.04 (My Desktop). Booted the new computer, installed OpenSuSE, and was happy... until I tried to reboot.
When I rebooted, I pulled out the USB stick and the BIOS said no boot drives. I knew of UEFI, and started reading. I found that in /boot/efi/ there was no EFI directory. If you don't know anything about UEFI (No worries, neither do ..apparently there is supposed to be a Fat32 partition marked as type EFI. The BIOS checks for this location and attempts to load the OS this way as apposed to using the MBR for booting like in the old days.
Developing A Game Engine with Perl: Part 5 - 32bit -> 64bit & Perl's Storable | Shawn [blogs.perl.org]
After doing some quick reading, I came to understand that Perl uses architecture specific ways to save content to files when using Storable. Specifically if you use lock_store and store. These are part of Perl's core system and what I use throughout the engine for working with the file structure.
I had to carefully re-read the perldoc's to discover that you can avoid architecture incompatibility by simply using nstore and lock_nstore The method you use for retrieving the stored files doesn't matter, only when storing the data into files does it matter.
I tried to find ways of being able to convert the stored files from 32bit architecture to 64bit, but ultimately the only real option was to use the old server to re-store the files with lock_nstore.
RK3399K based module and SBC can operate at -20 to 80℃
Forlinx announced a “FET3399K-C SOM” that runs Android 7.1 or Linux on a Rockchip RK3399K with up to 4GB LPDDR3 and 32GB eMMC plus -20 to 80℃ support. An “OK3399K-C” SBC based on it offers GbE, 4x USB, HDMI, MIPI DSI/CSI, M.2, and mini-PCIe. Forlinx announced an update to its FET3399-C SOM and OK3399-C SBC that advances from the the Rockchip RK3399 to the RK3399K, enabling a wider -20 to 80℃ operating range instead of 0 to 80℃ . The FET3399K-C SOM and OK3399K-C SBC appear to be otherwise identical to the year-old originals. Since we missed that announcement, we cover the boards in detail below.
Android Leftovers
Files and GTK 4
Let’s start with some history. GTK 4 has been in development since 2016 and it’s been expected that the Files application would be ported, obviously. In 2018, a Google Summer of Code project from Ernestas Kulik produced a port of Files to GTK 3.9x, the development version of what would become GTK 4. It included a port of the custom EelCanvas widget (used to implement the Files icon view). Although it was not meant for general use, Ernestas’s port was very useful, both for the development of GTK 4 itself, as well as the preparation of the Files app for the future. Many compatible changes were applied to the master branch, which both improved the code design and laid the preparations for a later port to GTK 4.
today's howtos
