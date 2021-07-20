today's leftovers
Why would you want to go to the trouble? Because you're a programmer, an engineer, or a system administrator who wants to get the most from Linux. Or, you're a power user, and you want to push your computer as far as you can take it. If that's you, then these are the distributions for you.
Version 1.57.0 of the Rust language is out. "Rust 1.57 brings panic! to const contexts, adds support for custom profiles to Cargo, and stabilizes fallible reservation APIs."
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.57.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
A fresh and new minor release of drat arrived on CRAN overnight. This is another small update relative to the 0.2.0 release in April followed by a 0.2.1 update in July. This release follows the changes made in digest yesterday. We removed the YAML file (and badge) for the disgraced former continuous integration service we shall not name (yet that we all used to use). And we converted the vignette from using the minidown package to the (fairly new) simplermarkdown package which is so much more appropriate for our use of the minimal water.css style.
drat stands for drat R Archive Template, and helps with easy-to-create and easy-to-use repositories for R packages. Since its inception in early 2015 it has found reasonably widespread adoption among R users because repositories with marked releases is the better way to distribute code. See below for a few custom reference examples.
I can't think of anything terribly interesting I've been doing recently, mostly being settled in my new flat and tinkering away with things. The latest "new" code was something for controlling mpd via a web-browser...
Graphics: RADV, Intel, and Vulkan
When debugging graphics driver/API issues or performance profiling and relying on shader dumps, the size of such dumps can quickly add up due to all of the state collected, etc, but also inefficiencies when not within contiguous memory. Fortunately for Mesa's Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" for pairing with the Radeon GPU Profiler there is a significant improvement that just landed for yielding smaller file sizes.
The change that landed in Mesa 22.0-devel is for uploading shader binaries of a pipeline contiguously in memory. AMD's Radeon GPU Profiler expects shaders to be in contiguous memory otherwise the captures are quite huge with many holes. With the change by Valve developer Samuel Pitoiset, the RADV driver will now provide them in contiguous memory.
At the end of November was a big update to Intel's Graphics Compiler while out today is IGC 1.0.9441 as the first update since to this open-source, cross-platform graphics compiler.
Going along with recent activity around DG2/Alchemist from this Intel compute stack code down through other activity around Intel's kernel graphics driver and their Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan drivers, that frenzy of work has continued this week along with specifically calling out changes for "PVC" -- Ponte Vecchio (Xe HPC).
One of the extensions released as part of Vulkan 1.2.199 was VK_EXT_image_view_min_lod extension. I’m happy to see it published as I have participated in the release process of this extension: from reviewing the spec exhaustively (I even contributed a few things to improve it!) to developing CTS tests for it that will be eventually merged to the CTS repo.
This extension was proposed by Valve to mirror a feature present in Direct3D 12 (check ResourceMinLODClamp here) and Direct3D 11 (check SetResourceMinLOD here). In other words, this extension allows clamping the minimum LOD value accessed by an image view to a minLod value set at image view creation time.
Events and 'Studies' (Marketing Stunts)
FOSDEM 2022 will be a virtual event, taking place online on Saturday, February 5, and Sunday, February 6. The LibreOffice DevRoom is scheduled for Sunday, February 6, from 9AM to 7PM (times to be confirmed). If we will get more interesting talk proposals than the maximum number we can fit in one day, we will have the opportunity to extend the DevRoom to Saturday, February 5, in the afternoon.
The FinOps Foundation team is beyond excited to launch the 2022 State of FinOps Survey. Yes, there are plenty of self-published industry reports out there, but what makes this one different is that it’s built by and for the FinOps community.
OLF, previously known as Ohio Linuxfest, has been one of the most popular community-run open source events for nearly two decades. The event brings together individuals from around the country and world to gather and share information about Linux and open source software. This year’s event takes place December 3-4 in Columbus, Ohio, and The Linux Foundation is proud to be one of the event sponsors.
Even if you cannot join us in Columbus, you can help support the event and community by entering an online raffle fundraiser. You can purchase tickets for the raffle and choose the prize you would like to win. The raffle will take place at 7 pm Eastern on December 4. The Linux Foundation has donated the following prizes to the raffle:
There are many kernels to choose from on Linux and installing a new one isn't that difficult but there are some steps you will need to take.
Redis is a free, and open-source in-memory data structure store used as a message broker and database cache. You can use it with streaming solutions such as Apache Kafka to process, and analyze real-time data with sub-millisecond latency. Redis supports a lot of data structures including, Hashes, Strings, Hyperloglogs, Bitmaps, Geospatial indexes, sorted lists, and more. It is popular due to its wide language support, high availability, and automatic partitioning.
In this post, we will show you how to install and configure Redis 6 on Debian 11.
Mozilla’s Firefox is one of the most popular desktop browsers and is used by many users as their default browser. One of the reasons for its popularity is the user-friendly interface and the general functionality that the browser offers.
However, the fact that Firefox cannot be run natively on a Chromebook was why some opt-out.
SCP (Secure Copy) is a command-line based utility for securely transferring files between a local and a remote system, or between two remote systems.
this script is suppsed to be started in a folder full of images that need sorting.
Some of you may know this (as I’ve written about in the past), but if you’re new to my RF travels, I’ve spent nights and weekends over the last two years doing some self directed learning on how radios work. I’ve gone from a very basic understanding of wireless communications, all the way through the process of learning about and implementing a set of libraries to modulate and demodulate data using my now formidable stash of SDRs. I’ve been implementing all of the RF processing code from first principals and purely based on other primitives I’ve written myself to prove to myself that I understand each concept before moving on.
This post is part of a series called "PACKRAT". If this is the first post you've found, it'd be worth reading the intro post first and then looking over all posts in the series.
When working with SDRs, information about the signals your radio is receiving are communicated by streams of IQ data. IQ is short for “In-phase” and “Quadrature”, which means 90 degrees out of phase. Values in the IQ stream are commonly treated as complex numbers because it helps greatly when processing the IQ data for meaning.
In this guide we will learn how to manage FreeIPA users and groups.
After installing FreeIPA server and initializing kerberos ticket, you would want to do identity management next, which starts with creating groups and users.
