Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 3rd of December 2021 03:37:00 AM

One of the biggest benefits of Linux is its flexibility. With Linux you get to work exactly how you want. If you don't like an interface … change it out for something else. Don't like GNOME, use KDE. Don't like Ubuntu, use any of the hundreds of available distributions. Linux is very much like your laptop—it's not tied down to any one thing.

Flexibility isn't the only benefit of using Linux on a laptop. Unlike some other operating systems, Linux performs quite well on hardware that isn't exactly bleeding edge. Although Linux does run very well on modern hardware, it's just as at home on older laptops. In other words, that laptop that won't run Windows 11, will run probably every Linux distribution on the market like a champ.

Along with that flexibility, comes an unmatched reliability. Linux works. Period. And it'll continue working with very little issue for a long, long time. You won't have crashes or lose precious productivity to lengthy upgrades (that can sometimes easily go south). It's a very rare occasion that I see a single problem occur with the Linux operating system.

Another benefit of Linux on laptops is that it's free. You don't have to pay for a license to use the operating system, and you'll also find thousands upon thousands of free apps to install from whatever app store is included on your distribution of choice.

Finally (and this cannot be stressed enough), Linux is far more secure than the competition. And when you're traveling with your laptop, connecting to wireless networks of questionable security means, having a secure operating system could mean the difference between you keeping your data or it falling into the hands of the wrong people.