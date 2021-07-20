Chrome OS 96 Update Released
The release of the operating system Chrome OS 96 , based on the Linux kernel, the upstart system manager, the ebuild / portage build toolkit, open components and the web browser has been Chrome 96 published . The user environment of Chrome OS is limited to a web browser, and instead of standard programs, web applications are used, however, Chrome OS includes a full-fledged multi-window interface, desktop and taskbar. Chrome OS 96 build is available for most current Chromebooks. Enthusiasts have formed unofficial assemblies for ordinary computers with x86, x86_64 and ARM processors. Source code is distributed under the free Apache 2.0 license.
