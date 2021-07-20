I can't think of anything terribly interesting I've been doing recently, mostly being settled in my new flat and tinkering away with things. The latest "new" code was something for controlling mpd via a web-browser...

A fresh and new minor release of drat arrived on CRAN overnight. This is another small update relative to the 0.2.0 release in April followed by a 0.2.1 update in July. This release follows the changes made in digest yesterday. We removed the YAML file (and badge) for the disgraced former continuous integration service we shall not name (yet that we all used to use). And we converted the vignette from using the minidown package to the (fairly new) simplermarkdown package which is so much more appropriate for our use of the minimal water.css style. drat stands for drat R Archive Template, and helps with easy-to-create and easy-to-use repositories for R packages. Since its inception in early 2015 it has found reasonably widespread adoption among R users because repositories with marked releases is the better way to distribute code. See below for a few custom reference examples.

Why would you want to go to the trouble? Because you're a programmer, an engineer, or a system administrator who wants to get the most from Linux. Or, you're a power user, and you want to push your computer as far as you can take it. If that's you, then these are the distributions for you.

One of the biggest benefits of Linux is its flexibility. With Linux you get to work exactly how you want. If you don't like an interface … change it out for something else. Don't like GNOME, use KDE. Don't like Ubuntu, use any of the hundreds of available distributions. Linux is very much like your laptop—it's not tied down to any one thing. Flexibility isn't the only benefit of using Linux on a laptop. Unlike some other operating systems, Linux performs quite well on hardware that isn't exactly bleeding edge. Although Linux does run very well on modern hardware, it's just as at home on older laptops. In other words, that laptop that won't run Windows 11, will run probably every Linux distribution on the market like a champ. Along with that flexibility, comes an unmatched reliability. Linux works. Period. And it'll continue working with very little issue for a long, long time. You won't have crashes or lose precious productivity to lengthy upgrades (that can sometimes easily go south). It's a very rare occasion that I see a single problem occur with the Linux operating system. Another benefit of Linux on laptops is that it's free. You don't have to pay for a license to use the operating system, and you'll also find thousands upon thousands of free apps to install from whatever app store is included on your distribution of choice. Finally (and this cannot be stressed enough), Linux is far more secure than the competition. And when you're traveling with your laptop, connecting to wireless networks of questionable security means, having a secure operating system could mean the difference between you keeping your data or it falling into the hands of the wrong people.

Graphics: RADV, Intel, and Vulkan RADV Driver Improvement Yields More Reasonably Sized Captures For Radeon GPU Profiling - Phoronix When debugging graphics driver/API issues or performance profiling and relying on shader dumps, the size of such dumps can quickly add up due to all of the state collected, etc, but also inefficiencies when not within contiguous memory. Fortunately for Mesa's Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" for pairing with the Radeon GPU Profiler there is a significant improvement that just landed for yielding smaller file sizes. The change that landed in Mesa 22.0-devel is for uploading shader binaries of a pipeline contiguously in memory. AMD's Radeon GPU Profiler expects shaders to be in contiguous memory otherwise the captures are quite huge with many holes. With the change by Valve developer Samuel Pitoiset, the RADV driver will now provide them in contiguous memory.

Intel Graphics Compiler Makes More Preparations For DG2/Alchemist & Ponte Vecchio - Phoronix At the end of November was a big update to Intel's Graphics Compiler while out today is IGC 1.0.9441 as the first update since to this open-source, cross-platform graphics compiler. Going along with recent activity around DG2/Alchemist from this Intel compute stack code down through other activity around Intel's kernel graphics driver and their Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan drivers, that frenzy of work has continued this week along with specifically calling out changes for "PVC" -- Ponte Vecchio (Xe HPC).

Samuel Iglesias: VK_EXT_image_view_min_lod Vulkan extension released One of the extensions released as part of Vulkan 1.2.199 was VK_EXT_image_view_min_lod extension. I’m happy to see it published as I have participated in the release process of this extension: from reviewing the spec exhaustively (I even contributed a few things to improve it!) to developing CTS tests for it that will be eventually merged to the CTS repo. This extension was proposed by Valve to mirror a feature present in Direct3D 12 (check ResourceMinLODClamp here) and Direct3D 11 (check SetResourceMinLOD here). In other words, this extension allows clamping the minimum LOD value accessed by an image view to a minLod value set at image view creation time.