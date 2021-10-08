4 Stat Commands in Linux with Example for Beginner Users
A stat command displays information about a file or a file system. With the stat command, you can get information like the file size, its permissions, the IDs of the group and user that have access, and the date and time that the file was created. Another feature of the stat command is that it can also provide information about the file system. When we want to know the information about a file, we should use this tool. So in this blog, you will get to know about the Stat command in Linux with appropriate examples.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 646 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
5 hours 35 min ago
5 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 31 min ago
11 hours 30 min ago
11 hours 32 min ago
17 hours 8 min ago