See Carla Schroder Talk Linux Online - and Maybe Win a Book or Other Cool Swag
Carla Schroder, Linux enthusiast and advocate, and the author several well known books on Linux and open source software (including her latest, Linux Cookbook Second Edition), has teamed up with the folks who produce the annual All Things Open conference in Raleigh.
The result is a live online webinar — What’s New in Linux: the Most Significant Changes in the Past Ten Years — that’s scheduled to take place at noon Eastern Time/9 am Pacific Time on December 14. The event is completely free (actually better than free, since they’ll be giving away a number of copies of her new Linux cookbook, as well as some cool All Things Open t-shirts and stickers, all shipped postage paid), but you’ll need to register to attend.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 479 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
5 hours 35 min ago
5 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 31 min ago
11 hours 30 min ago
11 hours 32 min ago
17 hours 8 min ago