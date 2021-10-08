Introduce the different Fedora Linux editions
We have different preferences in using Fedora Linux. For example, there are some people who choose Fedora Linux because Fedora Workstation uses GNOME as its desktop environment by default. But there are also some people who want to use Fedora Linux but want to use a different desktop environment. Or there are also some people who use Fedora Linux with certain needs but don’t want to be bothered with system configuration and application installation. Or even some people want to install Fedora Linux freely according to their needs. Therefore Fedora Linux provides several editions according to your needs. This article will introduce the different Fedora Linux editions.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 597 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 21 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
5 hours 35 min ago
5 hours 44 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 31 min ago
11 hours 30 min ago
11 hours 32 min ago
17 hours 8 min ago