In this tutorial, we will show you how to Change the Hostname on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, A hostname is a human-readable string that helps people refer to a computer by a familiar name. As a system administrator, it is imperative to have a short but recognizable hostname to separate the server machines from each other. Often, a hostname is set during the installation process, but there are times when it needs to be changed. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step change your hostname on a Fedora 35.