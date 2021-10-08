Language Selection

14 Basic Tar Commands in Linux with Examples for Newbies

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 3rd of December 2021 12:09:00 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux

In Linux, Tar stands for tape archive. One of the important commands for facilitating archive functionality is this command, which creates and extracts archives. We can use the Tar command to create uncompressed and compressed files and modify as well as maintain them. Many people think that Tar is a part of Linux (Linux is Kernel), but in reality, it is a part of the GNU project. So let’s take a look at the most useful examples of Tar Commands in Linux.

Portable game console runs RetroArch on SigmaStar SSD202D processor

SigmaStar SSD202D “Smart Display” dual-core Cortex-A7 processor has found its way into the MIYOO mini portable game console compatible with RetroArch Linux distribution. Initially designed for industrial smart displays or other HMI applications, we’ve already seen the low-cost Arm Linux processor with 64MB (SSD201) or 128MB (SSD202D) memory has been integrated into a gateway, a single board computer, and M5Stack UnitV2 AI camera devkit, but somehow, it’s now gone into a consumer device. Read more

Android Leftovers

Best Free and Open Source Software – November 2021 Updates

The table above shows our articles updated in November 2021. For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source. Read more

