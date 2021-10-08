In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Grafana on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Grafana is the open-source analytics and monitoring solution for every database. Grafana provides charts, graphs, and alerts, usually when it is connected to supported data sources (Graphite, Elasticsearch, OpenTSDB, Prometheus, and InfluxDB). You can also create your own dashboard for your own apps or infrastructure performance monitoring.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Grafana monitoring on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).