Games: Heroic Games Launcher, Online Game Stores, Steam Deck and More
A Look at Heroic Games Launcher on Linux - Boiling Steam
Want to be able to play your games through the Epic Games Store on Linux? Look no further; we have Heroic Games Launcher.
Heroic games launcher list
A little over a year ago we covered Legendary. While it’s still a great tool to use, it can be somewhat intimidating for those who don’t use the terminal often. Therefore, Heroic Games Launcher is, in a sense, heroic, because it offers a nice graphical interface, without the user ever having to open up a terminal window. And it’s available, in addition to Linux, on Windows and Mac. Finally, it’s open-source (under the GPLv3 license) — make changes and pull requests as needed!
Note that Heroic is built off of Legendary — without Legendary, we wouldn’t have Heroic.
Developing A Game Engine with Perl: Part 6 - A Colourful Telnet Server
I know, right!? I still ask myself the same question today, but at this point, I'm kinda committed. Initially, it all came down to my decision NOT to code the client side. I looked into it, and it just wasn't something I wanted to do. And honestly, it seemed too far outside my comfort level with Perl. I feel much more comfortable, and interested in, working with server side code, as may be true for other Perl dev's out there. That's where Perl is quite prolific. Since I was going with ANSI graphics, they are best known these days, for me at least, to be used in telnet/terminal clients and BBS's, which are mainly telnet based now. This being said, it wasn't long searching google before I came across SyncTERM. SyncTERM is, in my opinion, the best available choice for cross-platform rendering of ANSI graphics over telnet. I've tried many different clients, on Mac, Windows, and Linux. SyncTERM works the most consistent across these platforms, it's been around for a long time and is still actively being developed. So telnet it is!
Online Game Stores For PCLinuxOS
Gone are the days when Linux was synonymous with frustration when it came to games. Ahh, no, now we have so many games that, in a lifetime, I doubt anyone could finish every game available for Linux. We've come to this point thanks to companies like Valve, which believed in GNU Linux to create their new line of handhelds, SteamDeck, and thereby boost video games on Linux. Not only that, but Epic Games announced an anti-cheat module for the Linux kernel, which could enable hundreds, thousands of games that use anti-cheat features on Windows. Yes, it's an admirable new world, and 20 years ago, who would have thought that things would get where they are today?
Valve shows off 'Design Validation' units of the Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
While we sit and attempt to wait patiently for the Steam Deck to arrive next year after the delay, Valve has given out some fresh shots of their new Design Validation (DV) units.
Moving on from the initial EV2 prototype units that were sent out as devkits, DV is the last prototyping stage before it all moves into full production. There has been changes since the EV2 version of the Steam Deck, although Valve hasn't specified exactly what - it's still good news to know they've been so thoroughly tested now. As part of this process, Valve are testing their packaging too so they've given out a bunch of shots on it.
Steam could launch for Chromebooks soon, mentions game compatibility reports | GamingOnLinux
We're seeing more reports of Steam for Chromebooks coming and Luke Short writing for Android Police thinks it will be soon. This would be a long time coming, after we've seen hints of it appearing for over a year now.
It won't be particularly helpful for a lot of the lower-end devices, but Chromebooks have been steadily getting bigger storage drives, with newer processors too that are much more capable. The new system that makes all this work is named Borealis, and it appears that as of November 29 it gained new "flags" regarding a Beta mode and a way to disabled "ChromeOS-specific integrations for the borealis client".
God simulator WorldBox is now officially live in Early Access on Steam | GamingOnLinux
WorldBox - God Simulator from Maxim Karpenko is a god simulator and civilization sandbox game, with a pixel-art style that allows for plenty of creativity.
Create your own world or destroy it using different powers. Watch civilizations grow, form kingdoms, colonize new lands and sail to far continents. Towns will rebel, empires will fall. It's your choice to help or watch them fight. I've put a good number of hours into previous versions that were previously available direct from their website but now just Steam. A fantastic game to play through coffee-breaks, when you end up realising an hour has vanished.
Dinosaur survival MMO Path of Titans adds the Allosaurus and baby dinos | GamingOnLinux
Path of Titans is slowly shaping up to be an MMO worth looking into with full cross-platform support and a big new update is out now adding in a ferocious new beast and cute little baby dinos.
14 Basic Tar Commands in Linux with Examples for Newbies
In Linux, Tar stands for tape archive. One of the important commands for facilitating archive functionality is this command, which creates and extracts archives. We can use the Tar command to create uncompressed and compressed files and modify as well as maintain them. Many people think that Tar is a part of Linux (Linux is Kernel), but in reality, it is a part of the GNU project. So let’s take a look at the most useful examples of Tar Commands in Linux.
Portable game console runs RetroArch on SigmaStar SSD202D processor
SigmaStar SSD202D “Smart Display” dual-core Cortex-A7 processor has found its way into the MIYOO mini portable game console compatible with RetroArch Linux distribution. Initially designed for industrial smart displays or other HMI applications, we’ve already seen the low-cost Arm Linux processor with 64MB (SSD201) or 128MB (SSD202D) memory has been integrated into a gateway, a single board computer, and M5Stack UnitV2 AI camera devkit, but somehow, it’s now gone into a consumer device.
