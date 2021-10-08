Want to be able to play your games through the Epic Games Store on Linux? Look no further; we have Heroic Games Launcher.

Heroic games launcher list

A little over a year ago we covered Legendary. While it’s still a great tool to use, it can be somewhat intimidating for those who don’t use the terminal often. Therefore, Heroic Games Launcher is, in a sense, heroic, because it offers a nice graphical interface, without the user ever having to open up a terminal window. And it’s available, in addition to Linux, on Windows and Mac. Finally, it’s open-source (under the GPLv3 license) — make changes and pull requests as needed!

Note that Heroic is built off of Legendary — without Legendary, we wouldn’t have Heroic.