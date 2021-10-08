Language Selection

Games: Heroic Games Launcher, Online Game Stores, Steam Deck and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 3rd of December 2021 03:24:22 PM
  • A Look at Heroic Games Launcher on Linux - Boiling Steam

    Want to be able to play your games through the Epic Games Store on Linux? Look no further; we have Heroic Games Launcher.

    Heroic games launcher list
    A little over a year ago we covered Legendary. While it’s still a great tool to use, it can be somewhat intimidating for those who don’t use the terminal often. Therefore, Heroic Games Launcher is, in a sense, heroic, because it offers a nice graphical interface, without the user ever having to open up a terminal window. And it’s available, in addition to Linux, on Windows and Mac. Finally, it’s open-source (under the GPLv3 license) — make changes and pull requests as needed!

    Note that Heroic is built off of Legendary — without Legendary, we wouldn’t have Heroic.

  • Developing A Game Engine with Perl: Part 6 - A Colourful Telnet Server

    I know, right!? I still ask myself the same question today, but at this point, I'm kinda committed. Initially, it all came down to my decision NOT to code the client side. I looked into it, and it just wasn't something I wanted to do. And honestly, it seemed too far outside my comfort level with Perl. I feel much more comfortable, and interested in, working with server side code, as may be true for other Perl dev's out there. That's where Perl is quite prolific. Since I was going with ANSI graphics, they are best known these days, for me at least, to be used in telnet/terminal clients and BBS's, which are mainly telnet based now. This being said, it wasn't long searching google before I came across SyncTERM. SyncTERM is, in my opinion, the best available choice for cross-platform rendering of ANSI graphics over telnet. I've tried many different clients, on Mac, Windows, and Linux. SyncTERM works the most consistent across these platforms, it's been around for a long time and is still actively being developed. So telnet it is!

  • Online Game Stores For PCLinuxOS

    Gone are the days when Linux was synonymous with frustration when it came to games. Ahh, no, now we have so many games that, in a lifetime, I doubt anyone could finish every game available for Linux. We've come to this point thanks to companies like Valve, which believed in GNU Linux to create their new line of handhelds, SteamDeck, and thereby boost video games on Linux. Not only that, but Epic Games announced an anti-cheat module for the Linux kernel, which could enable hundreds, thousands of games that use anti-cheat features on Windows. Yes, it's an admirable new world, and 20 years ago, who would have thought that things would get where they are today?

  • Valve shows off 'Design Validation' units of the Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux

    While we sit and attempt to wait patiently for the Steam Deck to arrive next year after the delay, Valve has given out some fresh shots of their new Design Validation (DV) units.

    Moving on from the initial EV2 prototype units that were sent out as devkits, DV is the last prototyping stage before it all moves into full production. There has been changes since the EV2 version of the Steam Deck, although Valve hasn't specified exactly what - it's still good news to know they've been so thoroughly tested now. As part of this process, Valve are testing their packaging too so they've given out a bunch of shots on it.

  • Steam could launch for Chromebooks soon, mentions game compatibility reports | GamingOnLinux

    We're seeing more reports of Steam for Chromebooks coming and Luke Short writing for Android Police thinks it will be soon. This would be a long time coming, after we've seen hints of it appearing for over a year now.

    It won't be particularly helpful for a lot of the lower-end devices, but Chromebooks have been steadily getting bigger storage drives, with newer processors too that are much more capable. The new system that makes all this work is named Borealis, and it appears that as of November 29 it gained new "flags" regarding a Beta mode and a way to disabled "ChromeOS-specific integrations for the borealis client".

  • God simulator WorldBox is now officially live in Early Access on Steam | GamingOnLinux

    WorldBox - God Simulator from Maxim Karpenko is a god simulator and civilization sandbox game, with a pixel-art style that allows for plenty of creativity.

    Create your own world or destroy it using different powers. Watch civilizations grow, form kingdoms, colonize new lands and sail to far continents. Towns will rebel, empires will fall. It's your choice to help or watch them fight. I've put a good number of hours into previous versions that were previously available direct from their website but now just Steam. A fantastic game to play through coffee-breaks, when you end up realising an hour has vanished.

  • Dinosaur survival MMO Path of Titans adds the Allosaurus and baby dinos | GamingOnLinux

    Path of Titans is slowly shaping up to be an MMO worth looking into with full cross-platform support and a big new update is out now adding in a ferocious new beast and cute little baby dinos.

  1. Edit video on Linux with Kdenlive | Opensource.com

    Whether it's due to snow days, a seasonal vacation, or time off for any number of holidays, December is a great time to settle down in front of your computer and get creative. One of my favorite pastimes is cutting video footage together. Sometimes I edit video to tell a story. Other times I edit video to convey a mood or a single idea, and sometimes I do it to provide visuals to music I've either discovered or composed. Maybe it's because I learned to edit film at a school while aiming for a career in the field, or maybe it's just because I like powerful open source tools. Still, my favorite video editing application to this day remains the formidable Kdenlive, a robust and professional editing software providing an intuitive workflow and plenty of effects and transitions.

  2. Adding FusionAuth to Kubernetes - Container Journal

    FusionAuth is a platform for adding authentication and authorization to your apps. It’s practically a plug-and-play platform, allowing you to focus on your own app development and leave the security aspects to the security experts. In November 2021, FusionAuth announced that their product can now be run in a Kubernetes environment. Let’s take a look at how to do that. Our goal here is to get a simple Kubernetes setup running on your own development machine and deploy FusionAuth to a container.

  3. How To Install Grafana on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Grafana on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Grafana is the open-source analytics and monitoring solution for every database. Grafana provides charts, graphs, and alerts, usually when it is connected to supported data sources (Graphite, Elasticsearch, OpenTSDB, Prometheus, and InfluxDB). You can also create your own dashboard for your own apps or infrastructure performance monitoring. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Grafana monitoring on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  4. How To Change Hostname on Fedora 35 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to Change the Hostname on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, A hostname is a human-readable string that helps people refer to a computer by a familiar name. As a system administrator, it is imperative to have a short but recognizable hostname to separate the server machines from each other. Often, a hostname is set during the installation process, but there are times when it needs to be changed. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step change your hostname on a Fedora 35.

  5. How to install Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on a MacBook Air – LinuxBSDos.com

    This post is a step-by-step account of how I installed Ubuntu Desktop 20.04 LTS on a MacBook Air (13-inch) and even got the wireless card to work without a hassle. This is a MacBook Air that I bought back in 2018 and whose battery is effectively dead. Over the almost 4 years I’ve been using it, I wasn’t really impressed with the operating system, though it has its bright spots.

  6. How to schedule tasks with webmin - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams

    Hello, friends. Continuing the work and operation with Webmin in this post, you will learn how to schedule tasks with Webmin. We already know that Webmin is a great application that allows us to manage a Debian system graphically through a very neat web interface. One of the many things we can do with Webmin is to set a task in the system. This task is powered by Cron so if you are not very agile in this, this post will fit you like a glove. So, let’s go for it.

  7. How to set up an SFTP server on OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 Server

    In this guide we are going to set up an sftp server on an OpennSUSE Leap 15.3. We will also set up a form of chroot where users can only access sftp with the shared credentials. The File Transfer Protocol is a standard communication protocol used for the transfer of computer files from a server to a client on a computer network. FTP isn’t popular today because it Lacks Security. When a file is sent using this protocol, the data, username, and password are all shared in plain text, which means a hacker can access this information with little to no effort. For data to be secure, you need to use an upgraded version of FTP like SFTP.

  8. How to install Atom Text Editor on Elementary OS 6.0 - Invidious [Ed: Not a good idea; Microsoft controls it and uses it to push proprietary software]
  9. How to install OpenToonz on a Chromebook - Updated Tutorial

    Today we are looking at how to install OpenToonz on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

  10. How to install PHP 8.1 on Ubuntu 21.04 – NextGenTips

    In this tutorial, I am going to show you how to install the current stable release version of PHP 8.1 on Ubuntu 21.04.

  11. 3 GUI frameworks for writing user-friendly applications in Python | Enable Sysadmin

    Learn how to choose the right graphical user interface library for writing user-friendly apps.

  12. How to Install MySQL 8.0 on RHEL/CentOS 8/7 and Fedora 35

    MySQL is an open-source free relational database management system (RDBMS) released under GNU (General Public License). It is used to run multiple databases on any single server by providing multi-user access to each created database. This article will walk through you the process of installing and updating the latest MySQL 8.0 version on RHEL/CentOS 8/7/6/ and Fedora using MySQL Yum repository via YUM utility.

  13. How to Install WordPress on AlmaLinux 8 | Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout

    In this tutorial, we are providing the steps to install WordPress with Apache web server on ALamLinux or Rocky Linux 8 running VPS, Cloud Hosting, or local Server using the command line. WordPress doesn’t need any introduction whosoever is in blogging or web development would already know about this opens source content management system. Millions of websites are currently running on it with the help of Apache-webserver. And if you have recently purchased some cloud or virtual private hosting server where you are running Alamlinux or Rocky Linux 8 and want to install your WordPress along with LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP) stack then here are the steps to follow. Note: We recommend using any Web hosting control panel to install and manage WordPress such as Cpanel or any open source, here is the list of best open source hosting control panels.

  14. Dependency confusion in the Ansible Galaxy CLI | die-welt.net

    I hope you enjoyed my last post about Ansible Galaxy Namespaces. In there I noted that I originally looked for something completely different and the namespace takeover was rather accidental. Well, originally I was looking at how the different Ansible content hosting services and their client (ansible-galaxy) behave in regard to clashes in naming of the hosted content.

14 Basic Tar Commands in Linux with Examples for Newbies

In Linux, Tar stands for tape archive. One of the important commands for facilitating archive functionality is this command, which creates and extracts archives. We can use the Tar command to create uncompressed and compressed files and modify as well as maintain them. Many people think that Tar is a part of Linux (Linux is Kernel), but in reality, it is a part of the GNU project. So let’s take a look at the most useful examples of Tar Commands in Linux. Read more

Portable game console runs RetroArch on SigmaStar SSD202D processor

SigmaStar SSD202D “Smart Display” dual-core Cortex-A7 processor has found its way into the MIYOO mini portable game console compatible with RetroArch Linux distribution. Initially designed for industrial smart displays or other HMI applications, we’ve already seen the low-cost Arm Linux processor with 64MB (SSD201) or 128MB (SSD202D) memory has been integrated into a gateway, a single board computer, and M5Stack UnitV2 AI camera devkit, but somehow, it’s now gone into a consumer device. Read more

