Blender 3.0 Released as a Massive Update with Many New Features and Improvements
Blender 3.0 is a massive update that introduces numerous new features and dozens of enhancements to the 3D modeling software. One huge change in this release is the fact that Blender now uses the Vulkan next generation graphics and compute API by default for better graphics performance with lower power consumption.
Another big change in the 3.x series is the replacement of the BGL module with the GPU module. Also, Blender’s Cycles received a major revamp that leads to significantly improved GPU rendering performance and interactivity in Blender 3.0.
"New" old functionality with Raspberry Pi OS (Legacy)
Over the past nine years, Raspberry Pi has only ever supported a single release of the Raspberry Pi OS (formerly known as Raspbian). This can cause significant problems when we move to a new upstream branch (for example when we moved from Jessie to Stretch or from Stretch to Buster, or the recent move from Buster to Bullseye). With the new branches come new versions of libraries and new interfaces. Old software and interfaces become unsupported, and the way to do specific things changes. Some of those come from the upstream and some from our own desire to move to open-source interfaces.
Of course, we understand this isn’t always the right decision for particular users. For example, some of you are educational users who would like to follow instructions and tutorials online. Others are industrial users, who’ve developed software to use particular library versions; or who value a stable unchanging operating system. Some of you have asked for an option to roll back certain parts of the OS to restore some functionality that you have been relying on.
Also: Raspberry Pi OS gets a legacy version to offer extended stability - Liliputing
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat Fills a Gap with OpenShift Data Science [Ed: "Red Hat is a sponsor of The New Stack," it says at the bottom and this site does puff pieces about it sponsor. This is corruption of journalism by IBM, just like Microsoft.]
Following its initial launch earlier this year, Red Hat has released Red Hat OpenShift Data Science as a “field trial”. The managed cloud service provides enterprises with an environment tailored for artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) on Red Hat OpenShift.
-
When IT operations fail, it would be great if our infrastructure could use automation and machine learning to simply fix itself. Self-healing infrastructure is a lofty goal, but how practical is it? In this episode, Red Hat CTO Chris Wright is joined by Mike Dobozy to talk about building an event driven automation solution that lays the foundation for more complex self-healing infrastructure. With artificial intelligence and machine learning, DevOps has evolved, and adding self-healing capabilities to the organization's existing infrastructure can have immediate benefits. But once we start to look at more complicated problems that require more data and more timing-based or complex event processing, how do we cut through the noise and make it simpler to solve problems? Join us for another Technically Speaking with Chris Wright to learn more about how event-driven automation is being used to build self-healing solutions and is helping us realize a future with truly closed-loop automation and autonomic systems.
-
Red Hat, IBM and Celonis today announced the general availability of Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) on Red Hat OpenShift Service on Amazon Web Services (AWS) (ROSA) as a managed cloud service. This enables organizations to take full advantage of the collaboration and unique expertise of each company in a multicloud environment.
-
Paul Cormier, president and CEO of Red Hat, joins 'The Exchange' to discuss the future of cloud computing.
-
Today's IT leaders and managers be fluent in an ever-growing list of technology fundamentals, plus think and operate as part of the business, creating connections and building trust with key stakeholders. “IT leaders need to become even more facile with the language of business, and they have to go deeper than that to strengthen their empathy muscle — recognizing how [technology] impacts a stakeholder, recognizing the pain around it, and communicating that they recognize it,” says Elizabeth Freedman, head of consulting at executive coaching and assessment firm Bates.
Unfortunately, the next generation of tech leaders may lack some of the related skills — and it’s not necessarily their own fault. They’ve been busy during the past two years, to say the least. “That next level of leader is just not ready to lead in [these] ways,” Freedman says. “Their heads are down.”
One-on-one coaching is critical to grooming more fully-formed IT leaders.
Rising IT professionals need clear direction, correction, and encouragement to mature into the multi-faceted business leaders that their organizations require. While training and classes may help, one-on-one coaching is critical to grooming more fully-formed IT leaders.
-
November 2021 was another excellent month for Enable Sysadmin. During the month, we published 23 new articles and received nearly 720,000 reads from more than 488,000 readers across the site.
Today, we are looking back at our top 10 articles of November to give you a chance to catch up on any of the great content you might have missed. In this list, you will see various topics covered, and we are confident that some, if not all, will be of interest to you.
-
CentOS Stream is a continuous-delivery distribution providing each point-release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). Before a package is formally introduced to CentOS Stream, it undergoes a battery of tests and checks—both automated and manual—to ensure it meets the stringent standards for inclusion in RHEL. Updates posted to Stream are identical to those posted to the unreleased minor version of RHEL. The aim? For CentOS Stream to be as fundamentally stable as RHEL itself.
To achieve this stability, each major release of Stream starts from a stable release of Fedora Linux—In CentOS Stream 9, this begins with Fedora 34, which is the same code base from which RHEL 9 is built. As updated packages pass testing and meet standards for stability, they are pushed into CentOS Stream as well as the nightly build of RHEL. What CentOS Stream looks like now is what RHEL will look like in the near future.
-
While there has been CentOS Stream 8, following last month's RHEL 9 Beta there is now official availability of CentOS Stream 9.
[...]
Or there is this visualization from the CentOS Project showing the trajectory of CentOS Stream 9 from its branching off Fedora 34 through the future in being the leading edge of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 development.
-
Fedora 36 may support using the Linux kernel's fs-verity code for allowing some interesting integrity and authenticity use-cases around RPM packages.
The Linux kernel's fs-verity module provides authenticity protection for read-only files for transparently verifying their integrity and authenticity when those files are on supported file-systems. FS-VERITY allows bulding a Merkle tree for a given file and that to persist with the file and later on the file can then be verified against that Merkle tree. This can allow for detecting corrupted files whether accidental or intentional of malicious nature, auditing of files, and other similar security use-cases.
-
One of the key choices you make when building an enterprise Node.js application is the web framework that will serve as its foundation. As part of our Node.js reference architecture effort, we've pulled together many internal Red Hat and IBM teams to discuss the web frameworks they've had success with. From our meetings, we've learned that most of the developers we spoke to are still happy with Express.js. This web framework has long been considered the default for Node.js, and it holds that place in our reference architecture as well.
However, Express.js is considered to be in maintenance mode. Thus, as part of the process of developing the reference architecture, we analyzed some data on web framework usage to try to get an idea of what might come next. In this article, you'll learn why Express.js is still a good fit for many Node.js developers and what the future could hold.
-
By the time Red Hat customers run one of our products, it already has had a long history of development, testing, review, and other assorted refinements, both internally and across its many related upstream projects.
Most of our customers are happy to stay at their end of this long road, but for the curious, here's a high-level end-to-end overview. While this process will vary from upstream project to upstream project, the following is specific to glibc, including glibc's new CI/CD automated patch review system!
-
Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
RPM of PHP version 8.1.1RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-php81-test repository for Fedora 33-34 and Enterprise Linux.
RPM of PHP version 8.0.14RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 35 or in the remi-php80-test repository for Fedora 33-34 and Enterprise Linux.
-
Last week, Outreachy announced the interns selected for duration December 2021 to March 2022, and we have three interns with us. This blog introduces them to the community. If you see them around, please welcome them and share some virtual cookies.
Outreachy is a paid, remote internship program that helps traditionally underrepresented people in tech make their first contributions to Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) communities. Fedora Project is participating in this round of Outreachy as a mentoring organization. We asked our Outreachy interns to tell us some things about themselves!
-
This is a weekly report from the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team.
-
Data privacy and data protection have become increasingly important globally. More and more jurisdictions have passed data privacy protection laws to regulate operators that process, transfer, and store data. Data pseudonymization and anonymization are two common practices that the IT industry turns to in order to comply with such laws.
In this article, you'll learn about an open source cloud-native solution architecture we developed that allows managed data service providers to anonymize data automatically and in real time.
-
Many Ansible users know about Ansible Galaxy—the Ansible project’s community repository for sharing Ansible content. While Ansible Galaxy is great for testing the latest and greatest developer content, it’s difficult to know which content is supported, and which content is people just uploading stuff. In a lot of ways, it’s like an app store with no rules.
This is where Ansible Automation Hub comes in.
-
In all industries, data lies at the heart of an organization, and data needs stringent, consistent and restricted access controls for risk reduction and protection against cybersecurity threats.
It’s important to secure all sensitive data, of course, but extra care must be taken to ensure that personally identifiable information (PII) and personal health information (PHI) are properly protected. At the same time, that information also has to be available for use by authorized people and applications.
There are a number of different strategies healthcare organizations can use to avoid data leaks. Here we present a prioritized list of measures for hardening Red Hat OpenShift using information from the OpenShift Security Guidelines and other sources.
openSUSE Tumbleweed Rolls into December
November provided a robust month of openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots, which included 21 releases from Nov. 1 to Nov. 29.
December, which is traditionally a slower month for Tumbleweed releases due to the holiday season, has already produced a snapshot. Snapshot 20211201 gave a major update of the Linux user-space application for modifying Intel’s Extensible Firmware Interface (EFI) Boot Manager. The efibootmgr package updated from version 14 to 17; the changes included fixes for GNU Compiler Collection 7, better parsing and now efibootmgr uses EFIDIR / efibootmgr.efidir like fwupdate had. Scrolling issues when pressing Home and Page Down keys were fixed with the webkit2gtk3 2.34.2 update. Four patches for bash were added in the 5.1.12 version, which fixes a couple trapped signals. The 2.34.1 git version fixed an issue that arose from the 20211125 snapshot; git grep that have a non-UTF8 payload were broke when linked with certain versions of pcre2’s latest release. Other packages to update in the month’s first snapshot were glslang 11.7.1, graphviz 2.49.3, libstorage-ng 4.4.61, mtools 4.0.36 and yast2-update 4.4.5.
Snapshot 20211129 provided an update of the 5.15.5 Linux Kernel, which had some arm fixes for Broadcom’s StrataGX communications processor. Tumbleweed started the month off with the 5.14 kernel. An update of iso-codes 4.8.0 added flag emojis to countries and a new translation for Chinese. LibreOffice also had some translations with the 7.2.3.2 update. Image viewer ristretto 0.12.1 fixed pointer behavior in fullscreen mode as well as a fix for a memory leak when closing the window directly. Other packages to update in the snapshot were Microsoft’s theorem prover z3 4.8.13, libsoup 3.0.3, libsoup2 2.74.2, libwpe 1.12.0 and more.
Also: openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2021/48 – Dominique a.k.a. DimStar (Dim*)
