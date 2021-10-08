Blender 3.0 Released as a Massive Update with Many New Features and Improvements Blender 3.0 is a massive update that introduces numerous new features and dozens of enhancements to the 3D modeling software. One huge change in this release is the fact that Blender now uses the Vulkan next generation graphics and compute API by default for better graphics performance with lower power consumption. Another big change in the 3.x series is the replacement of the BGL module with the GPU module. Also, Blender’s Cycles received a major revamp that leads to significantly improved GPU rendering performance and interactivity in Blender 3.0.

"New" old functionality with Raspberry Pi OS (Legacy) Over the past nine years, Raspberry Pi has only ever supported a single release of the Raspberry Pi OS (formerly known as Raspbian). This can cause significant problems when we move to a new upstream branch (for example when we moved from Jessie to Stretch or from Stretch to Buster, or the recent move from Buster to Bullseye). With the new branches come new versions of libraries and new interfaces. Old software and interfaces become unsupported, and the way to do specific things changes. Some of those come from the upstream and some from our own desire to move to open-source interfaces. Of course, we understand this isn’t always the right decision for particular users. For example, some of you are educational users who would like to follow instructions and tutorials online. Others are industrial users, who’ve developed software to use particular library versions; or who value a stable unchanging operating system. Some of you have asked for an option to roll back certain parts of the OS to restore some functionality that you have been relying on. Also: Raspberry Pi OS gets a legacy version to offer extended stability - Liliputing