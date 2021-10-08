Christmas is coming, but you don’t have a present on hand for your (grand)parents (Mom, Dad, if you’re reading this – I promise this post isn’t drawn from real life!). Looking for a solution? If your loved ones happened to live through the era of monochrome photography, keep reading. You can work some magic with Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ Toolkit on Ubuntu containers to give their old pictures new life. Hopefully, this blog will save Christmas! Also, suppose you’re curious about AI/ML and what you can do with OpenVINO on Ubuntu containers. In that case, this blog is an excellent read for you too.

In this article, we will learn to create an S3 bucket using the Python Boto3 library. We will also see the steps to delete the bucket we created. We will use the "create_bucket" & "delete_bucket" methods to create and delete a bucket respectively. Before we proceed I assume that you are familiar with S3 bucket, but if you are not familiar with the S3 bucket service, click here to learn to create a bucket from AWS Console.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP 8 on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, PHP is an open-source, general-purpose scripting language that is especially suited to web development but has also been used as a general-purpose programming language. PHP 8.1 is a significant update of the PHP language that will be “officially” released on November 25, 2021. This is a standard upgrade going forward from the existing PHP 8.0 release with the new PHP 8.1 is bringing enums, fibers, never return type, final class constants, and many more. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of PHP 8 on a Fedora 35.

Now that my MacBook Air is free of macOS, I can do a lot more with it. First was to install Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS on it, completely wiping macOS from it. Now in this article, I’ll show how to install Kali Linux 2021.3 alongside Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS on the MacBook Air. Because the Kali installation image is not a live image, this involved a lot more effort on my part.

Today we are looking at how to install ClassiCube on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

As you know, CentOS 8 is ending soon. Red Hat is making the shift from CentOS 8 to CentOS Stream. CentOS stream places itself between Fedora Linux and RHEL. It is not 100% RHEL clone but ahead of RHEL development. Think of it as a midstream distro. Of course, if you need 100% RHEL compatibility, then you need Rocky Linux or AlmaLinux. However, the CentOS stream is more than sufficient for me as I only need Apache, Perl, and Python for my use case. This page explains how to migrate the existing installation of CentOS 8 stable to CentOS Stream without reinstalling a new operating system. CentOS Stream is an open-source operating system and one of the replacement candidates for CentOS 8. However, I decided to stick with CentOS Stream because I didn’t have time or energy to install a new replacement such as Rocky Linux or AlmaLinux. Then restore data. It is too much work for my side project. Eventually, I will convert my legacy app to Docker format, but for now, I am going to upgrade my VM and save some time. So without further ado, let us see how to migrate from CentOS 8 to CentOS Stream using the ssh command.

Cura Ultimaker is the world’s most popular 3D printing software. It allows you to prepare prints with a few clicks, integrates with CAD software for an easier workflow, or dive into custom settings for in-depth control. It is a slicer application that can map object files into a file that can be understood by a 3D printer. It is trusted by millions of users across 14 languages, Ultimaker?Cura?slices your model and integrates with any workflow through Marketplace plugins.

My Ubuntu laptop recently runs into a power-off issue. Every time when I shutdown or reboot the machine, it stuck at blank screen with text message “systemd-shutdown[1]: waiting for process: crond” for more than a minute.

The Elastic Stack — known as ELK (Elasticsearch, Logstash, and Kibana) — is a powerful open-source platform for analyzing data. It offers a comprehensive set of features for indexing, searching, monitoring, and analyzing data in real-time. The Elastic Stack can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud. It’s used by startups and large enterprises alike, including Netflix, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, The Guardian, and Thomson Reuters.

VMware is an excellent virtualization solution for Linux users who want to experiment with multiple operating systems on one computer, but it has one annoying problem. It tends to break when you update the Linux kernel to a very recent version. When this happens, you can either go without your virtual machines and wait for the VMware team to update the kernel modules—which could take a few days or longer—or you can fix the kernel modules yourself. We’re going to assume you want to fix the VMware kernel modules yourself. It’s not as difficult as you might think and it will get your virtual machines up and running again immediately.

This tutorial explains how to install a full Qt Software Development Kit with C++ programming language on Parabola and Hyperbola GNU/Linux systems. If you have installed either one system with either KDE Plasma or GNOME Desktop, you are ready to go.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PyCharm on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, PyCharm is a dedicated Python graphical IDE (Integrated Development Environment) popular amongst Python developers with its wide range of essential tools such as analyzing code, debugging, and integration. By using PyCharm plugins you can also get support for frameworks like Django, Flask. We can also use PyCharm for other programming languages like HTML, Javascript, CSS, and many more. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the PyCharm on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

Many distributions and desktop environments provide some sort of docking implementation. If your distribution does not have a Dock or if you want to experiment with some other Dock applications, Latte dock is a good choice. It is similar to the dock on macOS with a parabolic animation every time you hover over any dock object with your mouse. In this tutorial, I’ll show you how to install Latte Dock on Ubuntu. I’ll also show some a few things about using and customizing Latte Dock.

Today we’re releasing the third beta for Krita 5. There are a lot of fixes compared to beta 2. We’re aiming to release Krita 5 before Christmas, and are beginning to feel a bit confident about that. Of course, the nightly stable builds already have a number of fixes compared to this beta release…

More BattlEye titles for Proton on Linux including DayZ, ARMA 3 now supported | GamingOnLinux Valve has announced today that BattlEye support on Linux with Steam Play Proton has expanded, with new titles available. As previously announced, currently all developers need to do to make it work is to email BattlEye. That's it. However, developers will still of course want time to test, so it's not exactly an instant thing. Still, it's fantastic progress and now even more games can be enjoyed.

